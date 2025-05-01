Monosaccharide A carbohydrate with a single sugar unit, containing multiple hydroxyl groups and a carbonyl group, highly reactive in redox reactions.

Reduction A chemical process converting a carbonyl group in a sugar to an alcohol, often using a hydride donor, altering functional groups but preserving stereochemistry.

Alditol A polyol formed by reducing a monosaccharide, lacking a carbonyl group, commonly used as a sugar substitute or food additive.

Sugar Alcohol A reduced carbohydrate with only hydroxyl groups, not classified as a true sugar or alcohol, often found in processed foods.

Sorbitol A sugar alcohol derived from glucose reduction, used as a sweetener and food thickener, with lower caloric value than sucrose.

Mannitol A sugar alcohol produced from mannose reduction, utilized in medicine as a laxative and in food as a sweetener.