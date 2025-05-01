Back
Monosaccharide A carbohydrate with a single sugar unit, containing multiple hydroxyl groups and a carbonyl group, highly reactive in redox reactions. Reduction A chemical process converting a carbonyl group in a sugar to an alcohol, often using a hydride donor, altering functional groups but preserving stereochemistry. Alditol A polyol formed by reducing a monosaccharide, lacking a carbonyl group, commonly used as a sugar substitute or food additive. Sugar Alcohol A reduced carbohydrate with only hydroxyl groups, not classified as a true sugar or alcohol, often found in processed foods. Sorbitol A sugar alcohol derived from glucose reduction, used as a sweetener and food thickener, with lower caloric value than sucrose. Mannitol A sugar alcohol produced from mannose reduction, utilized in medicine as a laxative and in food as a sweetener. Sodium Borohydride A mild reducing agent, NaBH4, commonly used to convert aldehyde groups in sugars to alcohols via nucleophilic hydride addition. Hydride Donor A reagent that supplies a nucleophilic hydrogen atom, enabling reduction of carbonyl groups to alcohols in organic molecules. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction mechanism where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbon, such as a carbonyl, forming a new bond and intermediate. Protonation A step following nucleophilic addition where a proton is added to an intermediate, stabilizing the newly formed alcohol group. Epimer A stereoisomer differing in configuration at only one specific carbon atom, such as glucose and mannose at C2. Ketose A monosaccharide containing a ketone functional group, which upon reduction can yield multiple sugar alcohol products due to racemization. Racemization A process where a new chiral center forms with equal probability for either configuration, leading to a mixture of stereoisomers. Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed during nucleophilic addition to a carbonyl, featuring a central carbon bonded to four substituents. Chirality A property of a molecule having non-superimposable mirror images, crucial for the stereochemistry of sugar alcohols after reduction.
Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols) definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Monosaccharides - Reduction (Alditols)
28. Carbohydrates
3 problems
Topic
Johnny
Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid)
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
Topic
Laura
24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Laura