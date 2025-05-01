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Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid) definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A simple sugar molecule that can undergo oxidation reactions to form various acid derivatives.
  • Strong Oxidation
    A chemical process converting both the terminal aldehyde and primary alcohol of a sugar into carboxylic acids.
  • Nitric Acid
    Aqueous reagent used to achieve strong oxidation of sugars, transforming both ends into carboxylic acids.
  • Aldaric Acid
    A diacid product formed when both the top and bottom groups of a monosaccharide become carboxylic acids.
  • Aldonic Acid
    A sugar acid formed by oxidizing only the aldehyde group at the top of a monosaccharide.
  • Diacid
    A molecule containing two carboxylic acid groups, often resulting from strong oxidation of sugars.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group characterized by a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group.
  • Symmetry
    A property where the top and bottom functional groups of a molecule are identical after strong oxidation.
  • Reagent
    A substance, such as nitric acid, used to bring about a chemical transformation in a reaction.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group in sugars that can be oxidized to a carboxylic acid during strong oxidation.
  • Heat
    A condition sometimes applied to increase the rate of strong oxidation, though not always essential.
  • Derivative
    A compound resulting from the chemical modification of a parent molecule, such as a sugar acid from a monosaccharide.