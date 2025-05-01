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Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can undergo oxidation reactions to form various acid derivatives. Strong Oxidation A chemical process converting both the terminal aldehyde and primary alcohol of a sugar into carboxylic acids. Nitric Acid Aqueous reagent used to achieve strong oxidation of sugars, transforming both ends into carboxylic acids. Aldaric Acid A diacid product formed when both the top and bottom groups of a monosaccharide become carboxylic acids. Aldonic Acid A sugar acid formed by oxidizing only the aldehyde group at the top of a monosaccharide. Diacid A molecule containing two carboxylic acid groups, often resulting from strong oxidation of sugars. Carboxylic Acid A functional group characterized by a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl group. Symmetry A property where the top and bottom functional groups of a molecule are identical after strong oxidation. Reagent A substance, such as nitric acid, used to bring about a chemical transformation in a reaction. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Alcohol A functional group in sugars that can be oxidized to a carboxylic acid during strong oxidation. Heat A condition sometimes applied to increase the rate of strong oxidation, though not always essential. Derivative A compound resulting from the chemical modification of a parent molecule, such as a sugar acid from a monosaccharide.
Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid) definitions
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Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)
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