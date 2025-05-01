Monosaccharide A simple sugar molecule that can undergo oxidation reactions to form various acid derivatives.

Strong Oxidation A chemical process converting both the terminal aldehyde and primary alcohol of a sugar into carboxylic acids.

Nitric Acid Aqueous reagent used to achieve strong oxidation of sugars, transforming both ends into carboxylic acids.

Aldaric Acid A diacid product formed when both the top and bottom groups of a monosaccharide become carboxylic acids.

Aldonic Acid A sugar acid formed by oxidizing only the aldehyde group at the top of a monosaccharide.

Diacid A molecule containing two carboxylic acid groups, often resulting from strong oxidation of sugars.