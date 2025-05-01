What reagent is used for the strong oxidation of monosaccharides to produce aldaric acids? Aqueous nitric acid is used for the strong oxidation of monosaccharides to produce aldaric acids.

What functional groups are formed at both ends of a monosaccharide after strong oxidation with nitric acid? Both the top aldehyde and the bottom alcohol are converted into carboxylic acids, forming a diacid.

What is the product called when both ends of a monosaccharide are oxidized to carboxylic acids? The product is called an aldaric acid, which is a dicarboxylic acid.

How does strong oxidation differ from weak oxidation of monosaccharides? Strong oxidation converts both the top aldehyde and bottom alcohol to carboxylic acids, while weak oxidation only converts the top aldehyde.

What is the main reagent for weak oxidation of monosaccharides? Bromine water is used for the weak oxidation of monosaccharides.

What is the name of the acid formed by weak oxidation of a monosaccharide? The acid formed is called an aldonic acid.