Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
There is a stronger oxidation out there that exists besides bromine/water, which turns monosaccharides into aldaric acid, but oxidizing both the aldehyde at the top and the bottom alcohol forming a diacid.
Which monosaccharides would produce aldaric acid?
Note: We are in the process of re-doing the above video. In the meantime, focus on the concepts of oxidation and optical activitity, while ignoring the structures of D-Glucose & L-Gulose being similar.:)