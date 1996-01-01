Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

24. Carbohydrates

Monosaccharides - Strong Oxidation (Aldaric Acid)

Next Topic

There is a stronger oxidation out there that exists besides bromine/water, which turns monosaccharides into aldaric acid, but oxidizing both the aldehyde at the top and the bottom alcohol forming a diacid.

1

concept

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
2

example

Which monosaccharides would produce aldaric acid?

clock
11m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Note: We are in the process of re-doing the above video. In the meantime, focus on the concepts of oxidation and optical activitity, while ignoring the structures of D-Glucose & L-Gulose being similar.:)

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.