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Monosaccharide A polyhydroxy compound with a single carbonyl group, serving as the simplest form of carbohydrate. Aldehyde A terminal carbonyl functional group in sugars, selectively oxidized during weak oxidation. Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed when an aldehyde in a sugar is oxidized under mild conditions. Aldonic Acid A modified sugar produced by oxidizing only the aldehyde group of an aldose to a carboxylic acid. Aldose A sugar containing an aldehyde group, making it reactive in weak oxidation with bromine water. Ketose A sugar with a ketone group, unreactive in weak oxidation with bromine water. Bromine Water A reagent in mildly acidic solution used to selectively oxidize aldehydes in sugars. Oxidation A chemical process where electrons are lost, converting aldehydes in sugars to carboxylic acids. Reduction A chemical process involving electron gain, often affecting carbonyl groups in sugars. Primary Alcohol A hydroxyl group attached to a terminal carbon, remaining unchanged during weak oxidation. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Suffix A naming convention added to the root of a monosaccharide to indicate formation of an aldonic acid. D-Mannose A specific aldose sugar that can be converted to D-mannonic acid via weak oxidation. D-Mannonic Acid The product formed when D-mannose undergoes selective oxidation of its aldehyde group.
Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid) definitions
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Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid)
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