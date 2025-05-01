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Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid) definitions

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  • Monosaccharide
    A polyhydroxy compound with a single carbonyl group, serving as the simplest form of carbohydrate.
  • Aldehyde
    A terminal carbonyl functional group in sugars, selectively oxidized during weak oxidation.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group formed when an aldehyde in a sugar is oxidized under mild conditions.
  • Aldonic Acid
    A modified sugar produced by oxidizing only the aldehyde group of an aldose to a carboxylic acid.
  • Aldose
    A sugar containing an aldehyde group, making it reactive in weak oxidation with bromine water.
  • Ketose
    A sugar with a ketone group, unreactive in weak oxidation with bromine water.
  • Bromine Water
    A reagent in mildly acidic solution used to selectively oxidize aldehydes in sugars.
  • Oxidation
    A chemical process where electrons are lost, converting aldehydes in sugars to carboxylic acids.
  • Reduction
    A chemical process involving electron gain, often affecting carbonyl groups in sugars.
  • Primary Alcohol
    A hydroxyl group attached to a terminal carbon, remaining unchanged during weak oxidation.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Suffix
    A naming convention added to the root of a monosaccharide to indicate formation of an aldonic acid.
  • D-Mannose
    A specific aldose sugar that can be converted to D-mannonic acid via weak oxidation.
  • D-Mannonic Acid
    The product formed when D-mannose undergoes selective oxidation of its aldehyde group.