Monosaccharide A polyhydroxy compound with a single carbonyl group, serving as the simplest form of carbohydrate.

Aldehyde A terminal carbonyl functional group in sugars, selectively oxidized during weak oxidation.

Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed when an aldehyde in a sugar is oxidized under mild conditions.

Aldonic Acid A modified sugar produced by oxidizing only the aldehyde group of an aldose to a carboxylic acid.

Aldose A sugar containing an aldehyde group, making it reactive in weak oxidation with bromine water.

Ketose A sugar with a ketone group, unreactive in weak oxidation with bromine water.