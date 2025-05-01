Back
What functional group is formed when monosaccharide aldehydes undergo weak oxidation? Aldonic acids are formed when monosaccharide aldehydes are oxidized to carboxylic acids. Which reagent is commonly used for the weak oxidation of monosaccharides? Bromine water, typically in a mildly acidic solution, is used for weak oxidation. Does weak oxidation affect ketoses in monosaccharides? No, weak oxidation does not work on ketoses because they lack aldehyde groups. What is the main functional group in monosaccharides that undergoes weak oxidation? The aldehyde group is selectively oxidized to a carboxylic acid. How does weak oxidation help differentiate between aldoses and ketoses? Weak oxidation only works on aldoses, not ketoses, making it useful for distinguishing them. What happens to the other functional groups in a monosaccharide during weak oxidation? Other groups, such as primary alcohols, remain unchanged during weak oxidation. What is the naming convention for the product of weak oxidation of D-mannose? The product is named D-mannonic acid, adding 'onic acid' to the root name. Is the mechanism of weak oxidation of monosaccharides fully understood? No, the mechanism is not fully known and students are not required to draw it. What is the principle behind using weak oxidation in sugar tests? Weak oxidation is used to test for the presence of aldehyde groups in sugars. What is the effect of bromine water on D-mannose? Bromine water selectively oxidizes the aldehyde group of D-mannose to form D-mannonic acid. What suffix is added to the root name of a monosaccharide after weak oxidation? The suffix 'onic acid' is added to the root name. Why is weak oxidation considered selective? It only oxidizes the aldehyde group without affecting other functional groups. What is the starting material for the formation of aldonic acids via weak oxidation? Aldoses, which contain an aldehyde group, are the starting materials. What happens to the primary alcohol group during weak oxidation? The primary alcohol group remains unchanged during weak oxidation. What is the product called when D-mannose is oxidized at the aldehyde position? The product is called D-mannonic acid, an aldonic acid derivative of D-mannose.
Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid) quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Monosaccharides - Weak Oxidation (Aldonic Acid)
28. Carbohydrates
2 problems
Topic
Laura
Reducing Sugars
28. Carbohydrates
3 problems
Topic
Laura
24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny
24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Laura