What functional group is formed when monosaccharide aldehydes undergo weak oxidation? Aldonic acids are formed when monosaccharide aldehydes are oxidized to carboxylic acids.

Which reagent is commonly used for the weak oxidation of monosaccharides? Bromine water, typically in a mildly acidic solution, is used for weak oxidation.

Does weak oxidation affect ketoses in monosaccharides? No, weak oxidation does not work on ketoses because they lack aldehyde groups.

What is the main functional group in monosaccharides that undergoes weak oxidation? The aldehyde group is selectively oxidized to a carboxylic acid.

How does weak oxidation help differentiate between aldoses and ketoses? Weak oxidation only works on aldoses, not ketoses, making it useful for distinguishing them.

What happens to the other functional groups in a monosaccharide during weak oxidation? Other groups, such as primary alcohols, remain unchanged during weak oxidation.