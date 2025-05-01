Back
Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, named by replacing the -ane suffix with -ene. Alkyne A hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, indicated by the -yne suffix in its name. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as the base name before modifiers are applied. Modifier A suffix or ending added to a root name to indicate the presence of double or triple bonds in a molecule. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds. IUPAC Nomenclature A systematic method for naming organic compounds, prioritizing double and triple bonds in chain numbering. Chain Numbering The process of assigning numbers to carbon atoms in a molecule to indicate the position of functional groups. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, not prioritized over double or triple bonds in numbering. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Suffix A word ending added to a root to indicate the presence and type of bonds, such as -ene or -yne. Root Name The base part of a compound's name, indicating the number of carbons in the main chain. Double Bond A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, characteristic of alkenes. Triple Bond A chemical bond involving three pairs of shared electrons, found in alkynes. Priority The rule that determines which group receives the lowest possible number in chain numbering. Position Number A number assigned to indicate the location of a double or triple bond, always referencing the first involved carbon.
Naming Alkenes definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
Topic
Laura
Naming Alcohols
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
Topic
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Ernest
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny