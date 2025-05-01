Alkene A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, named by replacing the -ane suffix with -ene.

Alkyne A hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, indicated by the -yne suffix in its name.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as the base name before modifiers are applied.

Modifier A suffix or ending added to a root name to indicate the presence of double or triple bonds in a molecule.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.

IUPAC Nomenclature A systematic method for naming organic compounds, prioritizing double and triple bonds in chain numbering.