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Naming Alkenes definitions

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  • Alkene
    A hydrocarbon containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond, named by replacing the -ane suffix with -ene.
  • Alkyne
    A hydrocarbon featuring at least one carbon-carbon triple bond, indicated by the -yne suffix in its name.
  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as the base name before modifiers are applied.
  • Modifier
    A suffix or ending added to a root name to indicate the presence of double or triple bonds in a molecule.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.
  • IUPAC Nomenclature
    A systematic method for naming organic compounds, prioritizing double and triple bonds in chain numbering.
  • Chain Numbering
    The process of assigning numbers to carbon atoms in a molecule to indicate the position of functional groups.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, not prioritized over double or triple bonds in numbering.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Suffix
    A word ending added to a root to indicate the presence and type of bonds, such as -ene or -yne.
  • Root Name
    The base part of a compound's name, indicating the number of carbons in the main chain.
  • Double Bond
    A chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, characteristic of alkenes.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical bond involving three pairs of shared electrons, found in alkynes.
  • Priority
    The rule that determines which group receives the lowest possible number in chain numbering.
  • Position Number
    A number assigned to indicate the location of a double or triple bond, always referencing the first involved carbon.