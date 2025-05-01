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Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane, treated as a substituent in nomenclature. Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, influencing the compound's name and structure. Root Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming. Prefix A set of letters added before the root name to indicate the presence and type of a specific group or atom. Fluoro The prefix used to denote the presence of a fluorine atom as a substituent on the carbon chain. Chloro The prefix used to indicate a chlorine atom attached as a substituent to the main chain. Bromo The prefix assigned when a bromine atom is present as a substituent on the carbon skeleton. Iodo The prefix used for naming when an iodine atom is attached as a substituent to the chain. Numbering The process of assigning numbers to carbon atoms in the main chain to indicate substituent positions. Priority A rule determining the influence of groups on the direction of chain numbering; alkyl halides have none. Alkane A hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the base structure for naming derivatives. Modifier An additional descriptor sometimes used in nomenclature, but not applied to alkyl halides. Location The specific position on the carbon chain where a substituent is attached, indicated by a number.
Naming Alkyl Halides definitions
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Naming Alkyl Halides
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
7 problems
Topic
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Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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