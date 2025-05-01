Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane, treated as a substituent in nomenclature.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, influencing the compound's name and structure.

Root Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming.

Prefix A set of letters added before the root name to indicate the presence and type of a specific group or atom.

Fluoro The prefix used to denote the presence of a fluorine atom as a substituent on the carbon chain.

Chloro The prefix used to indicate a chlorine atom attached as a substituent to the main chain.