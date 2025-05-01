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Naming Alkyl Halides definitions

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  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound where a halogen atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane, treated as a substituent in nomenclature.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, influencing the compound's name and structure.
  • Root Chain
    The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming.
  • Prefix
    A set of letters added before the root name to indicate the presence and type of a specific group or atom.
  • Fluoro
    The prefix used to denote the presence of a fluorine atom as a substituent on the carbon chain.
  • Chloro
    The prefix used to indicate a chlorine atom attached as a substituent to the main chain.
  • Bromo
    The prefix assigned when a bromine atom is present as a substituent on the carbon skeleton.
  • Iodo
    The prefix used for naming when an iodine atom is attached as a substituent to the chain.
  • Numbering
    The process of assigning numbers to carbon atoms in the main chain to indicate substituent positions.
  • Priority
    A rule determining the influence of groups on the direction of chain numbering; alkyl halides have none.
  • Alkane
    A hydrocarbon with only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the base structure for naming derivatives.
  • Modifier
    An additional descriptor sometimes used in nomenclature, but not applied to alkyl halides.
  • Location
    The specific position on the carbon chain where a substituent is attached, indicated by a number.