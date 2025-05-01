Primary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl or aryl group and two hydrogens, named by replacing the alkane's terminal 'e' with 'amine'.

Secondary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups and one hydrogen, requiring 'N-' notation for naming substituents on nitrogen.

Tertiary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to three alkyl or aryl groups, with no hydrogens attached, using 'N-' prefixes for naming.

Quaternary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to four alkyl or aryl groups, always carrying a positive charge due to its ionized state.

Amino Group A functional group consisting of a nitrogen atom with two hydrogens, named as a prefix when a higher priority group is present.

N-Substituent An alkyl or aryl group directly attached to nitrogen, indicated by 'N-' in the compound's name to show its position.