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Primary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl or aryl group and two hydrogens, named by replacing the alkane's terminal 'e' with 'amine'. Secondary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups and one hydrogen, requiring 'N-' notation for naming substituents on nitrogen. Tertiary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to three alkyl or aryl groups, with no hydrogens attached, using 'N-' prefixes for naming. Quaternary Amine A nitrogen atom bonded to four alkyl or aryl groups, always carrying a positive charge due to its ionized state. Amino Group A functional group consisting of a nitrogen atom with two hydrogens, named as a prefix when a higher priority group is present. N-Substituent An alkyl or aryl group directly attached to nitrogen, indicated by 'N-' in the compound's name to show its position. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon chain or ring attached to the nitrogen atom, forming the parent structure for amine naming. Suffix A word ending, such as 'amine', added to the parent chain to indicate the presence of an amine functional group. Prefix A word beginning, such as 'amino-', used when the amine is a substituent rather than the main functional group. Parent Chain The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, which determines the base name for amine nomenclature. Common Name A traditional or widely used name for a compound, such as 'aniline' for aminobenzene, preferred over systematic names. Priority The ranking of functional groups to determine which group gives the root name and which are named as substituents. Meta A descriptor for substituent positions on aromatic rings, indicating a 1,3-relationship between groups. Di- Prefix A prefix used when two identical substituents are attached to the same atom, as in 'N,N-dimethyl'. Formal Charge A calculated charge on an atom, such as the positive charge on nitrogen in quaternary amines due to four bonds.
Naming Amines definitions
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Naming Amines
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