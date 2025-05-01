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Naming Amines definitions

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  • Primary Amine
    A nitrogen atom bonded to one alkyl or aryl group and two hydrogens, named by replacing the alkane's terminal 'e' with 'amine'.
  • Secondary Amine
    A nitrogen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups and one hydrogen, requiring 'N-' notation for naming substituents on nitrogen.
  • Tertiary Amine
    A nitrogen atom bonded to three alkyl or aryl groups, with no hydrogens attached, using 'N-' prefixes for naming.
  • Quaternary Amine
    A nitrogen atom bonded to four alkyl or aryl groups, always carrying a positive charge due to its ionized state.
  • Amino Group
    A functional group consisting of a nitrogen atom with two hydrogens, named as a prefix when a higher priority group is present.
  • N-Substituent
    An alkyl or aryl group directly attached to nitrogen, indicated by 'N-' in the compound's name to show its position.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon chain or ring attached to the nitrogen atom, forming the parent structure for amine naming.
  • Suffix
    A word ending, such as 'amine', added to the parent chain to indicate the presence of an amine functional group.
  • Prefix
    A word beginning, such as 'amino-', used when the amine is a substituent rather than the main functional group.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, which determines the base name for amine nomenclature.
  • Common Name
    A traditional or widely used name for a compound, such as 'aniline' for aminobenzene, preferred over systematic names.
  • Priority
    The ranking of functional groups to determine which group gives the root name and which are named as substituents.
  • Meta
    A descriptor for substituent positions on aromatic rings, indicating a 1,3-relationship between groups.
  • Di- Prefix
    A prefix used when two identical substituents are attached to the same atom, as in 'N,N-dimethyl'.
  • Formal Charge
    A calculated charge on an atom, such as the positive charge on nitrogen in quaternary amines due to four bonds.