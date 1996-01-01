Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Amines can be tricky to name, that is why we will seperate them into categories so we have specific rules to follow.
Naming Primary Amines
Sometimes common names are used for amines, but the majority of the time when naming 1˚ amines we will just add the suffix "amine" in place of the "e" at the end of a name.
Here is an example of how we name structures where the amine group is not highest priority.
Primary Amines as Substituents
With 2˚ and 3˚ amines, we now have multiple R groups attached to our Nitrogen, so lets see how that affects how we name them.
Naming Secondary and Tertiary Amines
Essentially what we just did is name it as a primary amine using the longest alkyl chain, and then added the other R groups as substituents coming off of our "N".
Think you can handle one more? Let's give it a try!
Name the following amines
