Anhydride A functional group formed by the condensation of two carboxylic acids, featuring a dicarbonyl with an oxygen atom between them.

Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as the precursor for anhydrides.

Acyl Group A moiety derived from a carboxylic acid by removal of the hydroxyl group, present on each side of an anhydride.

Carbonyl A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, found in both carboxylic acids and anhydrides.

Symmetrical Anhydride A molecule where both R groups are identical, allowing naming based on a single carboxylic acid.

Alphabetical Order The sequence used to list the names of carboxylic acids when naming mixed anhydrides.