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Anhydride A functional group formed by the condensation of two carboxylic acids, featuring a dicarbonyl with an oxygen atom between them. Carboxylic Acid An organic compound containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group on the same carbon, serving as the precursor for anhydrides. Acyl Group A moiety derived from a carboxylic acid by removal of the hydroxyl group, present on each side of an anhydride. Carbonyl A functional group composed of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, found in both carboxylic acids and anhydrides. Symmetrical Anhydride A molecule where both R groups are identical, allowing naming based on a single carboxylic acid. Alphabetical Order The sequence used to list the names of carboxylic acids when naming mixed anhydrides. IUPAC Naming A systematic approach using alkanoic acid names, replacing 'acid' with 'anhydride' for these compounds. Common Naming A traditional method using memorized names for the first five carboxylic acids when naming anhydrides. Dicarbonyl A structural feature with two carbonyl groups separated by an oxygen atom, characteristic of anhydrides. Condensation A reaction process where two carboxylic acids combine, releasing water, to form an anhydride. R Group A variable side chain attached to the carbonyl in carboxylic acids and anhydrides, determining their identity. Derivative A compound structurally related to another, such as an anhydride being related to carboxylic acids. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, like the anhydride group.
Naming Anhydrides definitions
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Naming Anhydrides
22. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives: NAS
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20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS - Part 3 of 3
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