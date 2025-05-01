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Naming Anhydrides quiz

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  • What functional group are anhydrides derived from?
    Anhydrides are derived from carboxylic acids.
  • How are anhydrides formed from carboxylic acids?
    Anhydrides are formed by the condensation of two carboxylic acids.
  • What is the general structure of an anhydride?
    An anhydride has two carbonyl groups connected by an oxygen atom (dicarbonyl with an O in the middle).
  • How do you name an anhydride derived from two different carboxylic acids?
    Name both acids in alphabetical order and replace 'acid' with 'anhydride.'
  • What suffix replaces 'acid' in the name of an anhydride?
    The suffix 'anhydride' replaces 'acid' in the name.
  • How do you name a symmetrical anhydride?
    Use the name of the single carboxylic acid followed by 'anhydride.'
  • What is the IUPAC name for an anhydride derived from ethanoic acid and propanoic acid?
    The IUPAC name is ethanoic propanoic anhydride.
  • What is the common name for an anhydride derived from acetic acid and propionic acid?
    The common name is acetic propionic anhydride.
  • Why is it important to memorize the common names of the first five carboxylic acids?
    Because common names are often used for naming anhydrides and their derivatives.
  • What mistake should you avoid when naming anhydrides?
    Do not end the name with 'acid'; use 'anhydride' instead.
  • In what order should you list the acids when naming a mixed anhydride?
    List the acids in alphabetical order.
  • What does the term 'symmetrical anhydride' mean?
    It means both R groups (from the carboxylic acids) are the same.
  • What is the relationship between anhydrides and carboxylates?
    Anhydrides can be thought of as carboxylates with an acyl group on the other side.
  • What is the visual clue in the structure of an anhydride that helps in naming?
    The presence of two carbonyl groups connected by an oxygen atom indicates an anhydride.
  • How would you name an anhydride formed from two molecules of acetic acid?
    It would be named acetic anhydride.