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What functional group are anhydrides derived from? Anhydrides are derived from carboxylic acids. How are anhydrides formed from carboxylic acids? Anhydrides are formed by the condensation of two carboxylic acids. What is the general structure of an anhydride? An anhydride has two carbonyl groups connected by an oxygen atom (dicarbonyl with an O in the middle). How do you name an anhydride derived from two different carboxylic acids? Name both acids in alphabetical order and replace 'acid' with 'anhydride.' What suffix replaces 'acid' in the name of an anhydride? The suffix 'anhydride' replaces 'acid' in the name. How do you name a symmetrical anhydride? Use the name of the single carboxylic acid followed by 'anhydride.' What is the IUPAC name for an anhydride derived from ethanoic acid and propanoic acid? The IUPAC name is ethanoic propanoic anhydride. What is the common name for an anhydride derived from acetic acid and propionic acid? The common name is acetic propionic anhydride. Why is it important to memorize the common names of the first five carboxylic acids? Because common names are often used for naming anhydrides and their derivatives. What mistake should you avoid when naming anhydrides? Do not end the name with 'acid'; use 'anhydride' instead. In what order should you list the acids when naming a mixed anhydride? List the acids in alphabetical order. What does the term 'symmetrical anhydride' mean? It means both R groups (from the carboxylic acids) are the same. What is the relationship between anhydrides and carboxylates? Anhydrides can be thought of as carboxylates with an acyl group on the other side. What is the visual clue in the structure of an anhydride that helps in naming? The presence of two carbonyl groups connected by an oxygen atom indicates an anhydride. How would you name an anhydride formed from two molecules of acetic acid? It would be named acetic anhydride.
Naming Anhydrides quiz
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