What functional group are anhydrides derived from? Anhydrides are derived from carboxylic acids.

How are anhydrides formed from carboxylic acids? Anhydrides are formed by the condensation of two carboxylic acids.

What is the general structure of an anhydride? An anhydride has two carbonyl groups connected by an oxygen atom (dicarbonyl with an O in the middle).

How do you name an anhydride derived from two different carboxylic acids? Name both acids in alphabetical order and replace 'acid' with 'anhydride.'

What suffix replaces 'acid' in the name of an anhydride? The suffix 'anhydride' replaces 'acid' in the name.

How do you name a symmetrical anhydride? Use the name of the single carboxylic acid followed by 'anhydride.'