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Naming Bicyclic Compounds definitions

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  • Bicyclic Compound
    A molecule featuring two or more rings fused together, often requiring special nomenclature rules.
  • Normal Bicyclic
    A structure with two rings joined by a single bond, lacking a bridge, and often denoted with a zero in naming.
  • Bridged Bicyclic
    A molecule containing three rings connected via bridgehead atoms, forming a more complex fused system.
  • Bridgehead Atom
    A carbon shared by two or more rings, always assigned the one position during nomenclature.
  • Bicyclo Prefix
    A naming element indicating the presence of a bicyclic structure, replacing 'cyclo' in monocyclic compounds.
  • Ring Size
    The count of non-bridgehead carbons in each ring, listed from largest to smallest in nomenclature.
  • Substituent Position
    The specific carbon number where a group is attached, determined by numbering from the largest to smallest ring.
  • Alkane Name
    The parent hydrocarbon name based on the total number of carbons in the bicyclic structure.
  • Planar Representation
    A two-dimensional drawing of a bicyclic compound, useful for visualizing ring connections.
  • Three-Dimensional Representation
    A spatial depiction of a bicyclic molecule, clarifying the arrangement of rings and bridges.
  • Non-Bridgehead Carbon
    A carbon atom within a ring that is not shared by multiple rings, crucial for determining ring sizes.
  • Numbering Sequence
    The order in which atoms are assigned numbers, starting at a bridgehead and proceeding through the largest ring.
  • Zero Bridge
    An indicator in nomenclature signifying the absence of a third ring, used in normal bicyclics.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main bicyclic framework, its position specified in the compound's name.