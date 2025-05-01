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Bicyclic Compound A molecule featuring two or more rings fused together, often requiring special nomenclature rules. Normal Bicyclic A structure with two rings joined by a single bond, lacking a bridge, and often denoted with a zero in naming. Bridged Bicyclic A molecule containing three rings connected via bridgehead atoms, forming a more complex fused system. Bridgehead Atom A carbon shared by two or more rings, always assigned the one position during nomenclature. Bicyclo Prefix A naming element indicating the presence of a bicyclic structure, replacing 'cyclo' in monocyclic compounds. Ring Size The count of non-bridgehead carbons in each ring, listed from largest to smallest in nomenclature. Substituent Position The specific carbon number where a group is attached, determined by numbering from the largest to smallest ring. Alkane Name The parent hydrocarbon name based on the total number of carbons in the bicyclic structure. Planar Representation A two-dimensional drawing of a bicyclic compound, useful for visualizing ring connections. Three-Dimensional Representation A spatial depiction of a bicyclic molecule, clarifying the arrangement of rings and bridges. Non-Bridgehead Carbon A carbon atom within a ring that is not shared by multiple rings, crucial for determining ring sizes. Numbering Sequence The order in which atoms are assigned numbers, starting at a bridgehead and proceeding through the largest ring. Zero Bridge An indicator in nomenclature signifying the absence of a third ring, used in normal bicyclics. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main bicyclic framework, its position specified in the compound's name.
Naming Bicyclic Compounds definitions
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Naming Bicyclic Compounds
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
1 problem
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Naming Alkyl Halides
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 14 problems
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
6 topics 13 problems
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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