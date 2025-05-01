Bicyclic Compound A molecule featuring two or more rings fused together, often requiring special nomenclature rules.

Normal Bicyclic A structure with two rings joined by a single bond, lacking a bridge, and often denoted with a zero in naming.

Bridged Bicyclic A molecule containing three rings connected via bridgehead atoms, forming a more complex fused system.

Bridgehead Atom A carbon shared by two or more rings, always assigned the one position during nomenclature.

Bicyclo Prefix A naming element indicating the presence of a bicyclic structure, replacing 'cyclo' in monocyclic compounds.

Ring Size The count of non-bridgehead carbons in each ring, listed from largest to smallest in nomenclature.