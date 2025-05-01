What are the two main categories of bicyclic compounds? The two main categories are normal bicyclics (2 rings connected by 1 bond) and bridged bicyclics (3 rings connected by bridgehead atoms).

What is a bridgehead atom in a bicyclic compound? A bridgehead atom is an atom where two or more rings in a bicyclic compound are joined together.

When naming bicyclic compounds, which atom is always assigned the one position? The bridgehead atom is always assigned the one position in the numbering.

What prefix is used in the nomenclature of bicyclic compounds? The prefix 'bicyclo' is used instead of 'cyclo' to indicate a bicyclic compound.

How do you determine the alkane name for a bicyclic compound? Count the total number of carbons in the structure and use the corresponding alkane name.

How are the sizes of the rings in a bicyclic compound indicated in its name? The sizes are listed as numbers in brackets, representing the number of non-bridgehead carbons in each ring, from largest to smallest.