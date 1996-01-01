Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes

Naming Bicyclic Compounds

Bicyclic rings possess multi-ring systems within the same molecule

Types of Bicyclic Molecules

Basically there two general categories of bicyclics:

1

concept

The two types of bicyclic molecules

Bridged Bicyclic Nomenclature (Three Rings)

  • The bridgehead atom (one of the circled ones) must always be in the “1” position
  • The name is formatted as bicyclo[ringsize1.ringsize2.ringsize3]alkane
2

concept

How to name a bridged bicyclic

Fused Bicyclic Nomenclature (Two Rings)

3

concept

How to name a fused bicyclic

*Error: The name of this molecule was misstated in the video. Please refer to the name below (pentane)!

Awesome job! These are some of the hardest molecules to name, so if you got them, you’re ahead of the curve. 

