Carboxylic Acid An organic compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, known for acidic properties.

IUPAC System A standardized method for naming organic compounds, using systematic rules and suffixes to indicate structure.

Common Name System A traditional naming approach based on historical or trivial names, often unrelated to structure.

Suffix A word ending added to a root name to indicate functional groups or chemical modifications in nomenclature.

Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, identified by position in systematic naming.

Greek Letters Symbols like alpha, beta, gamma, used in common naming to indicate positions of groups relative to a functional group.