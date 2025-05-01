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Carboxylic Acid An organic compound featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group bonded to the same carbon, known for acidic properties. IUPAC System A standardized method for naming organic compounds, using systematic rules and suffixes to indicate structure. Common Name System A traditional naming approach based on historical or trivial names, often unrelated to structure. Suffix A word ending added to a root name to indicate functional groups or chemical modifications in nomenclature. Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to the main carbon chain, identified by position in systematic naming. Greek Letters Symbols like alpha, beta, gamma, used in common naming to indicate positions of groups relative to a functional group. Formic Acid The simplest carboxylic acid, containing one carbon, commonly found in ant venom. Acetic Acid A two-carbon carboxylic acid, widely recognized as the main component of vinegar. Propionic Acid A three-carbon carboxylic acid, known for its presence in some dairy products. Butyric Acid A four-carbon carboxylic acid, notable for its strong odor and occurrence in rancid butter. Valeric Acid A five-carbon carboxylic acid, less common but part of the first five acids to memorize. Anion A negatively charged species formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton, often ending with 'ate.' Benzoic Acid An aromatic carboxylic acid, commonly used as a food preservative and referenced in systematic naming. Alkane Root The base hydrocarbon chain name used as the foundation for systematic naming of derivatives.
Naming Carboxylic Acids definitions
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