Skip to main content
Back

Naming Epoxides definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Epoxide
    A highly strained, three-membered cyclic ether known for its significant reactivity and ease of ring opening.
  • Oxirane
    A synonym for a three-membered cyclic ether, often used interchangeably with another common name in textbooks.
  • Cyclic Ether
    A ring structure containing at least one oxygen atom bonded to two carbon atoms within the ring.
  • Cycloalkane Convention
    A naming system where the ring is named as a saturated hydrocarbon, with oxygen indicated by a specific prefix.
  • Oxa Prefix
    A term added to ring names to indicate the presence of an oxygen atom replacing a carbon in the ring.
  • Epoxy Convention
    A naming method treating the three-membered ether as a substituent, specifying attachment points on the main chain.
  • Alkene Oxide Naming
    A historical system where the compound is named as an alkene, with a suffix added to indicate ring formation.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group attached to the main structure, influencing naming and priority in organic compounds.
  • Ring Strain
    A destabilizing effect in small rings due to bond angles deviating from ideal values, increasing reactivity.
  • Stereochemistry
    The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, often indicated by terms like cis and trans in naming.
  • Priority
    A rule in nomenclature determining the order of numbering atoms or groups, often starting with oxygen.
  • Dioxa Prefix
    A term used when two oxygen atoms replace carbons in a ring, modifying the base name accordingly.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Epoxidation
    A process where a double bond is converted into a three-membered cyclic ether, increasing ring strain.