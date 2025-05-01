Epoxide A highly strained, three-membered cyclic ether known for its significant reactivity and ease of ring opening.

Oxirane A synonym for a three-membered cyclic ether, often used interchangeably with another common name in textbooks.

Cyclic Ether A ring structure containing at least one oxygen atom bonded to two carbon atoms within the ring.

Cycloalkane Convention A naming system where the ring is named as a saturated hydrocarbon, with oxygen indicated by a specific prefix.

Oxa Prefix A term added to ring names to indicate the presence of an oxygen atom replacing a carbon in the ring.

Epoxy Convention A naming method treating the three-membered ether as a substituent, specifying attachment points on the main chain.