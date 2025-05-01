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Epoxide A highly strained, three-membered cyclic ether known for its significant reactivity and ease of ring opening. Oxirane A synonym for a three-membered cyclic ether, often used interchangeably with another common name in textbooks. Cyclic Ether A ring structure containing at least one oxygen atom bonded to two carbon atoms within the ring. Cycloalkane Convention A naming system where the ring is named as a saturated hydrocarbon, with oxygen indicated by a specific prefix. Oxa Prefix A term added to ring names to indicate the presence of an oxygen atom replacing a carbon in the ring. Epoxy Convention A naming method treating the three-membered ether as a substituent, specifying attachment points on the main chain. Alkene Oxide Naming A historical system where the compound is named as an alkene, with a suffix added to indicate ring formation. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main structure, influencing naming and priority in organic compounds. Ring Strain A destabilizing effect in small rings due to bond angles deviating from ideal values, increasing reactivity. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules, often indicated by terms like cis and trans in naming. Priority A rule in nomenclature determining the order of numbering atoms or groups, often starting with oxygen. Dioxa Prefix A term used when two oxygen atoms replace carbons in a ring, modifying the base name accordingly. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Epoxidation A process where a double bond is converted into a three-membered cyclic ether, increasing ring strain.
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Naming Epoxides
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
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Naming Thiols
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 1 of 4
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