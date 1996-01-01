Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols

Naming Epoxides

There are 3 distinct ways to name cyclic ethers. But before we get into them, let’s first specifically define what an epoxide is.  

Defining what an epoxide (oxirane) is.

Cycloalkane Convention

Name the ring as a cycloalkane, adding the prefix oxa- and location if necessary.

How to name cyclic ethers using the cycloalkane convention.

Epoxy Convention

Name as a typical alkane, and then include epoxy as a di-located substituent. 

How to name epoxides using the epoxy convention.

Oxide Convention

Name as an imaginary alkene, then follow with the word oxide

How to name epoxides using the oxide convention.

Note: I forgot to address in the videos that both of these would be trans due to the alkyl groups facing opposite sides of the ring.

5
Problem

Which of the following is the correct name of the following compound:

6
Problem

Which of the following is the correct name of the following compound:

