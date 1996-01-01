Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
There are 3 distinct ways to name cyclic ethers. But before we get into them, let’s first specifically define what an epoxide is.
Defining what an epoxide (oxirane) is.
Name the ring as a cycloalkane, adding the prefix oxa- and location if necessary.
How to name cyclic ethers using the cycloalkane convention.
Name as a typical alkane, and then include epoxy as a di-located substituent.
How to name epoxides using the epoxy convention.
Name as an imaginary alkene, then follow with the word oxide.
How to name epoxides using the oxide convention.
Note: I forgot to address in the videos that both of these would be trans due to the alkyl groups facing opposite sides of the ring.
Which of the following is the correct name of the following compound:
