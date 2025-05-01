What is an epoxide in terms of its structure? An epoxide is a three-membered cyclic ether, also known as an oxirane, with significant ring strain.

Why are epoxides considered highly reactive? Epoxides are highly reactive due to the strain in their three-membered ring, which makes them easy to open.

What are the two common names for a three-membered cyclic ether? They are called epoxides and oxiranes; both terms refer to the same structure.

In the cycloalkane convention, how is the ring named when an oxygen is present? The ring is named as a cycloalkane with the prefix 'oxa-' to indicate the presence of an oxygen atom.

When numbering a ring using the cycloalkane convention, which atom gets the highest priority? The oxygen atom always gets the number one position due to its priority.

How would you name a six-membered ring with one oxygen using the cycloalkane convention? It would be named oxacyclohexane, indicating a six-membered ring with one oxygen atom.