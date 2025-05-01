Ether A molecule featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, forming an R–O–R structure.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as R–O–R in ethers.

Common Name A traditional naming system where alkyl groups are listed alphabetically followed by 'ether', often used for simple molecules.

IUPAC Name A systematic naming method prioritizing the longest carbon chain as the root and naming the OR group as an alkoxy substituent.

Alkoxy Group A substituent formed by removing a hydrogen from an alcohol, represented as –OR, where R is an alkyl group.

Methoxy An alkoxy group containing one carbon atom, represented as –OCH₃, commonly found in ether nomenclature.