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Naming Ethers definitions

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  • Ether
    A molecule featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, forming an R–O–R structure.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as R–O–R in ethers.
  • Common Name
    A traditional naming system where alkyl groups are listed alphabetically followed by 'ether', often used for simple molecules.
  • IUPAC Name
    A systematic naming method prioritizing the longest carbon chain as the root and naming the OR group as an alkoxy substituent.
  • Alkoxy Group
    A substituent formed by removing a hydrogen from an alcohol, represented as –OR, where R is an alkyl group.
  • Methoxy
    An alkoxy group containing one carbon atom, represented as –OCH₃, commonly found in ether nomenclature.
  • Butoxy
    An alkoxy group containing four carbon atoms, represented as –OC₄H₉, used in naming ethers with a four-carbon side chain.
  • Propane
    A three-carbon alkane chain often serving as the root in IUPAC names for ethers when it is the longest chain.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, commonly found as R groups in ethers.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen on a parent chain, such as an alkoxy group in IUPAC ether names.
  • Diethyl Ether
    A simple ether with two ethyl groups bonded to oxygen, commonly used as a solvent in laboratories.
  • Dimethyl Ether
    A simple ether with two methyl groups bonded to oxygen, notable for its use as a fuel and aerosol propellant.
  • Methylpropyl Ether
    A common name for an ether with one methyl and one propyl group attached to oxygen, demonstrating alphabetical naming.
  • Root
    The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the base for IUPAC naming.
  • Position Number
    A numeral indicating the carbon atom to which a substituent is attached, ensuring clarity in IUPAC names.