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Ether A molecule featuring an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups, forming an R–O–R structure. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as R–O–R in ethers. Common Name A traditional naming system where alkyl groups are listed alphabetically followed by 'ether', often used for simple molecules. IUPAC Name A systematic naming method prioritizing the longest carbon chain as the root and naming the OR group as an alkoxy substituent. Alkoxy Group A substituent formed by removing a hydrogen from an alcohol, represented as –OR, where R is an alkyl group. Methoxy An alkoxy group containing one carbon atom, represented as –OCH₃, commonly found in ether nomenclature. Butoxy An alkoxy group containing four carbon atoms, represented as –OC₄H₉, used in naming ethers with a four-carbon side chain. Propane A three-carbon alkane chain often serving as the root in IUPAC names for ethers when it is the longest chain. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, commonly found as R groups in ethers. Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen on a parent chain, such as an alkoxy group in IUPAC ether names. Diethyl Ether A simple ether with two ethyl groups bonded to oxygen, commonly used as a solvent in laboratories. Dimethyl Ether A simple ether with two methyl groups bonded to oxygen, notable for its use as a fuel and aerosol propellant. Methylpropyl Ether A common name for an ether with one methyl and one propyl group attached to oxygen, demonstrating alphabetical naming. Root The longest continuous carbon chain in a molecule, serving as the base for IUPAC naming. Position Number A numeral indicating the carbon atom to which a substituent is attached, ensuring clarity in IUPAC names.
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Naming Ethers
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