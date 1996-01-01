Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols

Naming Ethers

Next Topic

Ethers are one of the few functional groups that are more often named with common names vs. IUPAC names. Regardless, we’ll learn how to use both naming systems.

Common Name

List both alkyl groups in alphabetical order and follow with the word ether. 

1

concept

How to name ethers using the common naming system.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content

IUPAC Name

Give the longest carbon chain the root name, then name the smaller chain as an alkoxy substituent.  

2

concept

How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
3

example

Provide the correct common name of the following ether.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
4

example

Provide the correct IUPAC name of the following ether.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.