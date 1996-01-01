Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Ethers are one of the few functional groups that are more often named with common names vs. IUPAC names. Regardless, we’ll learn how to use both naming systems.
List both alkyl groups in alphabetical order and follow with the word ether.
How to name ethers using the common naming system.
Give the longest carbon chain the root name, then name the smaller chain as an alkoxy substituent.
How to name ethers using the IUPAC naming system.
Provide the correct common name of the following ether.
Provide the correct IUPAC name of the following ether.