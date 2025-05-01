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Ketone A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms within a carbon chain. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ketone structure. IUPAC Naming A systematic method that replaces the alkane's 'e' with 'one' and specifies the carbonyl's position. Common Naming A method using alphabetical order for alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl, followed by 'ketone.' Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon substituent derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom. Numbering Priority A rule set that assigns the lowest possible number to the highest-priority functional group, such as ketones. Suffix A word ending, such as 'one,' used to indicate the presence of a ketone in IUPAC names. 2-Butanone A four-carbon chain with a carbonyl group on the second carbon, illustrating IUPAC ketone naming. Ethyl Methyl Ketone A common name for a ketone with ethyl and methyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. Substituent An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen on a parent hydrocarbon, affecting naming conventions. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Branching The presence of side chains or substituents off the main carbon chain, complicating common naming. Alcohol A functional group containing an -OH, which has lower naming priority than ketones.
Naming Ketones definitions
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Naming Ketones
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
4 problems
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Johnny
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 2 of 3
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19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 3 of 3
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