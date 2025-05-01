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Naming Ketones definitions

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  • Ketone
    A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms within a carbon chain.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ketone structure.
  • IUPAC Naming
    A systematic method that replaces the alkane's 'e' with 'one' and specifies the carbonyl's position.
  • Common Naming
    A method using alphabetical order for alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl, followed by 'ketone.'
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon substituent derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom.
  • Numbering Priority
    A rule set that assigns the lowest possible number to the highest-priority functional group, such as ketones.
  • Suffix
    A word ending, such as 'one,' used to indicate the presence of a ketone in IUPAC names.
  • 2-Butanone
    A four-carbon chain with a carbonyl group on the second carbon, illustrating IUPAC ketone naming.
  • Ethyl Methyl Ketone
    A common name for a ketone with ethyl and methyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms replacing hydrogen on a parent hydrocarbon, affecting naming conventions.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Branching
    The presence of side chains or substituents off the main carbon chain, complicating common naming.
  • Alcohol
    A functional group containing an -OH, which has lower naming priority than ketones.