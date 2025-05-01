Ketone A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms within a carbon chain.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to ketone structure.

IUPAC Naming A systematic method that replaces the alkane's 'e' with 'one' and specifies the carbonyl's position.

Common Naming A method using alphabetical order for alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl, followed by 'ketone.'

Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon substituent derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen atom.

Numbering Priority A rule set that assigns the lowest possible number to the highest-priority functional group, such as ketones.