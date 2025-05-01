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Nucleoside A molecule formed by attaching a nitrogenous base to a sugar via a glycosidic bond, lacking any phosphate group. Nucleotide A compound consisting of a nucleoside linked to a phosphate group at the 5' carbon of the sugar. Nitrogenous Base A ring structure, either purine or pyrimidine, that pairs with a sugar to form nucleosides. Pyrimidine A single-ring nitrogenous base category, including cytosine, uracil, and thymine, with nucleosides ending in 'idine'. Purine A double-ring nitrogenous base category, including adenine and guanine, with nucleosides ending in 'osine'. Ribose A five-carbon sugar present in RNA nucleosides, distinguishing them from DNA nucleosides. Deoxyribose A five-carbon sugar lacking an oxygen at the 2' position, found in DNA nucleosides and nucleotides. Glycosidic Bond A linkage formed between the nitrogen of a base and the anomeric carbon of a sugar in nucleosides. Phosphate Group A chemical group added to the 5' carbon of a nucleoside to form a nucleotide. Monophosphate A single phosphate group attached to a nucleoside, signifying the nucleotide form. 5' Carbon The specific carbon on the sugar where the phosphate group attaches in nucleotide formation. Deoxy Prefix A naming modifier indicating the presence of deoxyribose in DNA nucleosides and nucleotides. One-Letter Abbreviation A single character code representing each nitrogenous base, used in nucleotide shorthand. Suffix Modifier A naming change applied to the base name, such as 'idine' for pyrimidines and 'osine' for purines in nucleosides.
Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides definitions
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