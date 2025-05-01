Nucleoside A molecule formed by attaching a nitrogenous base to a sugar via a glycosidic bond, lacking any phosphate group.

Nucleotide A compound consisting of a nucleoside linked to a phosphate group at the 5' carbon of the sugar.

Nitrogenous Base A ring structure, either purine or pyrimidine, that pairs with a sugar to form nucleosides.

Pyrimidine A single-ring nitrogenous base category, including cytosine, uracil, and thymine, with nucleosides ending in 'idine'.

Purine A double-ring nitrogenous base category, including adenine and guanine, with nucleosides ending in 'osine'.

Ribose A five-carbon sugar present in RNA nucleosides, distinguishing them from DNA nucleosides.