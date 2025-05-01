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Naming Nucleosides and Nucleotides definitions

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  • Nucleoside
    A molecule formed by attaching a nitrogenous base to a sugar via a glycosidic bond, lacking any phosphate group.
  • Nucleotide
    A compound consisting of a nucleoside linked to a phosphate group at the 5' carbon of the sugar.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A ring structure, either purine or pyrimidine, that pairs with a sugar to form nucleosides.
  • Pyrimidine
    A single-ring nitrogenous base category, including cytosine, uracil, and thymine, with nucleosides ending in 'idine'.
  • Purine
    A double-ring nitrogenous base category, including adenine and guanine, with nucleosides ending in 'osine'.
  • Ribose
    A five-carbon sugar present in RNA nucleosides, distinguishing them from DNA nucleosides.
  • Deoxyribose
    A five-carbon sugar lacking an oxygen at the 2' position, found in DNA nucleosides and nucleotides.
  • Glycosidic Bond
    A linkage formed between the nitrogen of a base and the anomeric carbon of a sugar in nucleosides.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group added to the 5' carbon of a nucleoside to form a nucleotide.
  • Monophosphate
    A single phosphate group attached to a nucleoside, signifying the nucleotide form.
  • 5' Carbon
    The specific carbon on the sugar where the phosphate group attaches in nucleotide formation.
  • Deoxy Prefix
    A naming modifier indicating the presence of deoxyribose in DNA nucleosides and nucleotides.
  • One-Letter Abbreviation
    A single character code representing each nitrogenous base, used in nucleotide shorthand.
  • Suffix Modifier
    A naming change applied to the base name, such as 'idine' for pyrimidines and 'osine' for purines in nucleosides.