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Thiols Sulfur analogs of alcohols with a terminal sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, named as the root when highest priority. Sulfides Sulfur analogs of ethers with a sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups, often named using the common or IUPAC system. Alcohols Oxygen-containing compounds with a terminal hydroxyl group, typically given naming priority over sulfur analogs. Ethers Oxygen-containing compounds with an internal oxygen atom bonded to two carbon groups, analogous to sulfides. Mercapto Substituent name for a thiol group when a higher priority functional group is present in the molecule. Hydroxy Substituent name for an alcohol group when it is not the highest priority functional group in the molecule. Alkoxy IUPAC substituent name for an ether group, used when the ether is not the main functional group. Alkyl thiol IUPAC substituent name for a sulfide group, analogous to alkoxy but with sulfur instead of oxygen. Functional group priority Order used in nomenclature to determine which group forms the root name, with alcohols generally outranking thiols. Terminal sulfur Sulfur atom located at the end of a carbon chain, characteristic of thiols. Internal sulfur Sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups within a chain, characteristic of sulfides. IUPAC system Standardized method for naming organic compounds, often using substituent names like alkoxy or alkyl thiol. Common system Traditional naming method for ethers and sulfides, using simple names like ether or sulfide. Substituent Group attached to the main carbon chain, named differently when not the highest priority group. Root name Base name of a compound determined by the highest priority functional group present.
Naming Thiols definitions
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Naming Thiols
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