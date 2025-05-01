Thiols Sulfur analogs of alcohols with a terminal sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, named as the root when highest priority.

Sulfides Sulfur analogs of ethers with a sulfur atom bonded to two carbon groups, often named using the common or IUPAC system.

Alcohols Oxygen-containing compounds with a terminal hydroxyl group, typically given naming priority over sulfur analogs.

Ethers Oxygen-containing compounds with an internal oxygen atom bonded to two carbon groups, analogous to sulfides.

Mercapto Substituent name for a thiol group when a higher priority functional group is present in the molecule.

Hydroxy Substituent name for an alcohol group when it is not the highest priority functional group in the molecule.