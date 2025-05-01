Why are sulfur-containing compounds named similarly to oxygen-containing compounds? Because sulfur is directly below oxygen on the periodic table, leading to similar chemical behavior and naming conventions.

What is the sulfur analog of an alcohol called when it is the main functional group? It is called a thiol.

What is the sulfur analog of an ether called? It is called a sulfide.

When an alcohol is not the highest priority group, what prefix is used to name it as a substituent? The prefix 'hydroxy' is used.

When a thiol is not the highest priority group, what prefix is used to name it as a substituent? The prefix 'mercapto' is used.

What does the term 'mercapto' mean and where does it come from? 'Mercapto' means sulfur in Latin and is used for thiol substituents.