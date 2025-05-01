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Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution definitions

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  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A reaction converting carboxylic acid derivatives into other derivatives by replacing the Z group with a nucleophile.
  • Carboxylic Acid Derivative
    A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, including acid chlorides, anhydrides, esters, and amides.
  • Acid Chloride
    The most reactive carboxylic acid derivative, featuring a chlorine atom as the leaving group.
  • Anhydride
    A carboxylic acid derivative formed by the condensation of two acids, less reactive than acid chlorides.
  • Ester
    A carboxylic acid derivative where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an alkoxy group, intermediate in reactivity.
  • Amide
    A carboxylic acid derivative with a nitrogen-containing group, the least reactive among common derivatives.
  • Carboxylate
    A resonance-stabilized anion derived from carboxylic acids, used to synthesize anhydrides.
  • Alcohol
    A nucleophile containing a hydroxyl group, used to convert carboxylic acid derivatives into esters.
  • Amine
    A nucleophile containing a nitrogen atom, used to convert carboxylic acid derivatives into amides.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during substitution, determining reactivity order.
  • Hydrolysis
    A process where water and acid or base convert any carboxylic acid derivative into a carboxylic acid.
  • Reactivity Order
    The ranking of carboxylic acid derivatives based on how easily they undergo substitution, dictated by leaving group ability.
  • Z Group
    The substituent attached to the acyl carbon in carboxylic acid derivatives, influencing reactivity and product.