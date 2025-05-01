Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction converting carboxylic acid derivatives into other derivatives by replacing the Z group with a nucleophile.

Carboxylic Acid Derivative A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, including acid chlorides, anhydrides, esters, and amides.

Acid Chloride The most reactive carboxylic acid derivative, featuring a chlorine atom as the leaving group.

Anhydride A carboxylic acid derivative formed by the condensation of two acids, less reactive than acid chlorides.

Ester A carboxylic acid derivative where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an alkoxy group, intermediate in reactivity.

Amide A carboxylic acid derivative with a nitrogen-containing group, the least reactive among common derivatives.