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Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A reaction converting carboxylic acid derivatives into other derivatives by replacing the Z group with a nucleophile. Carboxylic Acid Derivative A compound structurally related to carboxylic acids, including acid chlorides, anhydrides, esters, and amides. Acid Chloride The most reactive carboxylic acid derivative, featuring a chlorine atom as the leaving group. Anhydride A carboxylic acid derivative formed by the condensation of two acids, less reactive than acid chlorides. Ester A carboxylic acid derivative where the hydroxyl group is replaced by an alkoxy group, intermediate in reactivity. Amide A carboxylic acid derivative with a nitrogen-containing group, the least reactive among common derivatives. Carboxylate A resonance-stabilized anion derived from carboxylic acids, used to synthesize anhydrides. Alcohol A nucleophile containing a hydroxyl group, used to convert carboxylic acid derivatives into esters. Amine A nucleophile containing a nitrogen atom, used to convert carboxylic acid derivatives into amides. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during substitution, determining reactivity order. Hydrolysis A process where water and acid or base convert any carboxylic acid derivative into a carboxylic acid. Reactivity Order The ranking of carboxylic acid derivatives based on how easily they undergo substitution, dictated by leaving group ability. Z Group The substituent attached to the acyl carbon in carboxylic acid derivatives, influencing reactivity and product.
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Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
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