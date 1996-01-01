Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
It's time to learn about The 3 Rules for Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution. Are you ready?
NAS - The Three Rules
RULE 1: General Reactions
RULE 2: More reactive acyl compounds can be easily converted into less reactive ones.
RULE 3: Carboxylic Acid Conversions
Determine the major product for the following reaction.
Determine the major product for the following reaction.
Determine the major product for the following reaction.
Determine the major product for the following reaction.