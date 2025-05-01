What are the three main products you can make from carboxylic acid derivatives in nucleophilic acyl substitution? You can make anhydrides, esters, or amides from carboxylic acid derivatives.

Which reagent is used to convert a carboxylic acid derivative into an anhydride? A carboxylate (O⁻R) is used to convert a carboxylic acid derivative into an anhydride.

What reagent is needed to form an ester from a carboxylic acid derivative? An alcohol is needed to form an ester from a carboxylic acid derivative.

Which reagent is required to synthesize an amide from a carboxylic acid derivative? An amine is required to synthesize an amide from a carboxylic acid derivative.

According to rule 2, what determines the reactivity of acyl compounds in nucleophilic acyl substitution? The strength of the leaving group determines the reactivity of acyl compounds.

List the order of reactivity for carboxylic acid derivatives from most to least reactive. The order is: acid chlorides > anhydrides > esters ≈ carboxylic acids > amides.