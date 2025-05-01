Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution A benzene reaction where a strong nucleophile replaces a leaving group via a two-step addition-elimination pathway.

Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A benzene reaction initiated by an electrophile, forming a cationic sigma complex before substitution occurs.

Leaving Group An atom or group on benzene that departs during substitution, enabling nucleophilic attack and intermediate formation.

Sigma Complex A charged intermediate formed during aromatic substitution, with charge delocalized over several ring atoms.

Anionic Intermediate A negatively charged species formed after nucleophilic attack on benzene, often unstable without stabilization.

Dow Process An industrial method converting chlorobenzene to phenol using NaOH at high temperature and pressure via SNAr.