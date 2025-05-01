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Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution A benzene reaction where a strong nucleophile replaces a leaving group via a two-step addition-elimination pathway. Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution A benzene reaction initiated by an electrophile, forming a cationic sigma complex before substitution occurs. Leaving Group An atom or group on benzene that departs during substitution, enabling nucleophilic attack and intermediate formation. Sigma Complex A charged intermediate formed during aromatic substitution, with charge delocalized over several ring atoms. Anionic Intermediate A negatively charged species formed after nucleophilic attack on benzene, often unstable without stabilization. Dow Process An industrial method converting chlorobenzene to phenol using NaOH at high temperature and pressure via SNAr. Meisenheimer Complex A stabilized anionic intermediate in SNAr, enhanced by electron-withdrawing groups or heteroatoms at ortho/para positions. Electron-Withdrawing Group A substituent that stabilizes negative charge in SNAr intermediates by delocalizing electrons through resonance or induction. Heteroatom A non-carbon atom within the aromatic ring, such as nitrogen, that aids in stabilizing negative charge during SNAr. Resonance Structure A depiction showing delocalization of electrons within intermediates, crucial for understanding charge stabilization in SNAr. Ipso Substitution A process where two groups temporarily share a carbon during aromatic substitution, synonymous with SNAr. Phenol A product of the Dow process, formed when a hydroxyl group replaces a leaving group on benzene. Phenoxide The deprotonated form of phenol, often generated under basic SNAr conditions before acid workup. Addition-Elimination Mechanism A two-step process in SNAr where nucleophilic addition forms an intermediate, followed by elimination of the leaving group.
Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution definitions
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Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution
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