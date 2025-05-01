Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms seek a stable configuration by having eight electrons in their outermost shell, similar to noble gases.

Noble Gas Configuration Highly stable electron arrangement where the outer shell is completely filled, making atoms unreactive.

Electron Shell Energy level around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with stability achieved when full.

Molecular Orbital Theory Model explaining atomic stability and bonding by combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals.

Bonding Orbital Molecular orbital formed by constructive interference, lowering energy and increasing stability when filled.

Antibonding Orbital Molecular orbital formed by destructive interference, raising energy and reducing stability when occupied.