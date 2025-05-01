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Octet Rule definitions

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  • Octet Rule
    Guideline stating atoms seek a stable configuration by having eight electrons in their outermost shell, similar to noble gases.
  • Noble Gas Configuration
    Highly stable electron arrangement where the outer shell is completely filled, making atoms unreactive.
  • Electron Shell
    Energy level around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with stability achieved when full.
  • Molecular Orbital Theory
    Model explaining atomic stability and bonding by combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals.
  • Bonding Orbital
    Molecular orbital formed by constructive interference, lowering energy and increasing stability when filled.
  • Antibonding Orbital
    Molecular orbital formed by destructive interference, raising energy and reducing stability when occupied.
  • Duet Rule
    Special case for small atoms like hydrogen and helium, which achieve stability with only two electrons in their outer shell.
  • Expanded Octet
    Situation where atoms, typically in the third period, accommodate more than eight electrons due to available d orbitals.
  • Lone Pair
    Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, contributing to an atom's stability and electron count.
  • Group
    Vertical column in the periodic table, also called a family, sharing similar chemical properties.
  • Period
    Horizontal row in the periodic table, indicating elements with the same number of electron shells.
  • Transition Metal
    Element found in the central block of the periodic table, often with variable electron configurations and less relevance in organic chemistry.
  • Valence Electron
    Electron located in the outermost shell, crucial for chemical bonding and determining reactivity.
  • Nonmetal
    Element typically found on the right side of the periodic table, often gaining electrons to achieve a stable configuration.
  • Chemical Bond
    Attractive force holding atoms together, allowing them to share or transfer electrons to achieve stability.