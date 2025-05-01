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Octet Rule Guideline stating atoms seek a stable configuration by having eight electrons in their outermost shell, similar to noble gases. Noble Gas Configuration Highly stable electron arrangement where the outer shell is completely filled, making atoms unreactive. Electron Shell Energy level around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found, with stability achieved when full. Molecular Orbital Theory Model explaining atomic stability and bonding by combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals. Bonding Orbital Molecular orbital formed by constructive interference, lowering energy and increasing stability when filled. Antibonding Orbital Molecular orbital formed by destructive interference, raising energy and reducing stability when occupied. Duet Rule Special case for small atoms like hydrogen and helium, which achieve stability with only two electrons in their outer shell. Expanded Octet Situation where atoms, typically in the third period, accommodate more than eight electrons due to available d orbitals. Lone Pair Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, contributing to an atom's stability and electron count. Group Vertical column in the periodic table, also called a family, sharing similar chemical properties. Period Horizontal row in the periodic table, indicating elements with the same number of electron shells. Transition Metal Element found in the central block of the periodic table, often with variable electron configurations and less relevance in organic chemistry. Valence Electron Electron located in the outermost shell, crucial for chemical bonding and determining reactivity. Nonmetal Element typically found on the right side of the periodic table, often gaining electrons to achieve a stable configuration. Chemical Bond Attractive force holding atoms together, allowing them to share or transfer electrons to achieve stability.
Octet Rule definitions
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Octet Rule
1. A Review of General Chemistry
2 problems
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Bonding Preferences
1. A Review of General Chemistry
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1. A Review of General Chemistry - Part 1 of 3
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1. A Review of General Chemistry - Part 2 of 3
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1. A Review of General Chemistry - Part 3 of 3
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