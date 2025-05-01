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Conjugated Molecule A structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of pi electrons across multiple atoms. Photon A quantum of light energy capable of exciting electrons to higher energy orbitals in molecules. Electron Excitation The process where an electron absorbs energy and moves from a lower to a higher energy molecular orbital. Ground State The lowest energy configuration of electrons in a molecule, with all electrons in the lowest available orbitals. Excited State A higher energy configuration where one or more electrons occupy orbitals above their ground state positions. HOMO The molecular orbital containing the highest energy electrons that are still occupied in a given state. LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital that does not contain electrons but can accept them upon excitation. Pi Electron An electron found in a molecular orbital formed by the sideways overlap of adjacent p orbitals in conjugated systems. Molecular Orbital A region in a molecule where electrons are likely to be found, formed by the combination of atomic orbitals. Aufbau Principle A rule stating that electrons fill molecular orbitals starting from the lowest energy level upwards. Psi 2 The second molecular orbital in energy order, often serving as the HOMO in the ground state of 1,3-butadiene. Psi 3 The third molecular orbital in energy order, which can become the HOMO after electron excitation in 1,3-butadiene. Psi 4 The fourth molecular orbital in energy order, which becomes the LUMO after electron excitation in 1,3-butadiene. Reactivity The tendency of a molecule to undergo chemical change, influenced by the arrangement of electrons in orbitals.
Orbital Diagram:Excited States definitions
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