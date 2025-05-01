Conjugated Molecule A structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of pi electrons across multiple atoms.

Photon A quantum of light energy capable of exciting electrons to higher energy orbitals in molecules.

Electron Excitation The process where an electron absorbs energy and moves from a lower to a higher energy molecular orbital.

Ground State The lowest energy configuration of electrons in a molecule, with all electrons in the lowest available orbitals.

Excited State A higher energy configuration where one or more electrons occupy orbitals above their ground state positions.

HOMO The molecular orbital containing the highest energy electrons that are still occupied in a given state.