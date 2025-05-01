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Orbital Diagram:Excited States quiz

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  • What happens to electrons in conjugated molecules when they absorb light energy?
    Electrons are excited to higher energy states, changing their orbital configurations.
  • How does electron excitation affect the HOMO and LUMO of a molecule?
    The identities of the HOMO and LUMO change because electrons occupy different orbitals after excitation.
  • What is the ground state configuration of 1,3-butadiene's pi electrons?
    1,3-butadiene has four pi electrons filled according to the Aufbau principle in its ground state.
  • Which orbital is the HOMO in the ground state of 1,3-butadiene?
    The HOMO is orbital psi 2 in the ground state.
  • Which orbital is the LUMO in the ground state of 1,3-butadiene?
    The LUMO is orbital psi 3 in the ground state.
  • What causes an electron to move from HOMO to LUMO in 1,3-butadiene?
    Irradiation with photons (light) excites an electron from HOMO to LUMO.
  • After irradiation, which orbital becomes the HOMO in 1,3-butadiene?
    After irradiation, orbital psi 3 becomes the HOMO.
  • After irradiation, which orbital becomes the LUMO in 1,3-butadiene?
    After irradiation, orbital psi 4 becomes the LUMO.
  • Why is the manipulation of HOMO and LUMO using light important?
    It allows control over which orbitals react, impacting the molecule's reactivity.
  • Does the spin of the excited electron matter when predicting HOMO and LUMO?
    No, only the orbital location matters, not the electron's spin.
  • What principle is used to fill the pi electrons in the ground state?
    The Aufbau principle is used to fill the pi electrons in order of increasing energy.
  • How many pi electrons does 1,3-butadiene have in its ground state?
    It has four pi electrons in its ground state.
  • What is the effect of shining light on a conjugated molecule?
    Shining light excites electrons to higher energy orbitals, altering the HOMO and LUMO.
  • What is the mechanical energy conversion in conjugated molecules upon light absorption?
    Light energy is converted into mechanical energy by exciting electrons to higher states.
  • How can light be used to manipulate molecular reactivity in conjugated systems?
    By exciting electrons, light changes which orbitals act as HOMO and LUMO, thus affecting reactivity.