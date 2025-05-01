What happens to electrons in conjugated molecules when they absorb light energy? Electrons are excited to higher energy states, changing their orbital configurations.

How does electron excitation affect the HOMO and LUMO of a molecule? The identities of the HOMO and LUMO change because electrons occupy different orbitals after excitation.

What is the ground state configuration of 1,3-butadiene's pi electrons? 1,3-butadiene has four pi electrons filled according to the Aufbau principle in its ground state.

Which orbital is the HOMO in the ground state of 1,3-butadiene? The HOMO is orbital psi 2 in the ground state.

Which orbital is the LUMO in the ground state of 1,3-butadiene? The LUMO is orbital psi 3 in the ground state.

What causes an electron to move from HOMO to LUMO in 1,3-butadiene? Irradiation with photons (light) excites an electron from HOMO to LUMO.