Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Conjugated molecules have the ability to absorb light energy and kick electrons up to a higher energy state. This may have an effect on our HOMO/LUMO orbitals.
Ground vs. Excited States
4-Methylbenzylidene camphor (4-MBC) is used by the cosmetic industry for its ability to protect the skin against UV-B radiation. Circle the part of the molecule that you theorize is responsible for its effects on UV light.