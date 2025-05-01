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Organometallic Cumulative Practice definitions

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  • Organometallics
    Compounds containing a metal atom bonded directly to a carbon atom, often used to form new carbon–carbon bonds.
  • Retrosynthesis
    A problem-solving approach that involves breaking down a target molecule into simpler precursor structures.
  • Reagent
    A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction or test for the presence of another substance.
  • Multiple Step Reaction
    A sequence of chemical transformations where the product of one reaction becomes the reactant for the next.
  • Product Prediction
    The process of determining the outcome or structure resulting from a given set of reactants and conditions.
  • Carbon–Carbon Bond Formation
    A key transformation in organic synthesis, often facilitated by organometallic reagents, to build complex molecules.
  • Synthesis
    The construction of complex chemical compounds from simpler ones, often involving strategic selection of reactions.
  • Practice Problem
    An exercise designed to reinforce understanding and application of chemical concepts through problem-solving.
  • Final Product
    The compound obtained at the end of a synthetic sequence, representing the target of the synthesis.
  • Reaction Mechanism
    A detailed step-by-step description of how reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction.
  • Precursor
    A compound that participates in the chemical reaction sequence leading to the formation of a desired product.
  • Organic Reaction
    A transformation involving organic molecules, often requiring specific reagents and conditions.
  • Strategic Application
    The thoughtful selection and use of chemical reactions to efficiently achieve a synthetic goal.