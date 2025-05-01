Organometallics Compounds containing a metal atom bonded directly to a carbon atom, often used to form new carbon–carbon bonds.

Retrosynthesis A problem-solving approach that involves breaking down a target molecule into simpler precursor structures.

Reagent A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction or test for the presence of another substance.

Multiple Step Reaction A sequence of chemical transformations where the product of one reaction becomes the reactant for the next.

Product Prediction The process of determining the outcome or structure resulting from a given set of reactants and conditions.

Carbon–Carbon Bond Formation A key transformation in organic synthesis, often facilitated by organometallic reagents, to build complex molecules.