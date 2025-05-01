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Organometallics Compounds containing a metal atom bonded directly to a carbon atom, often used to form new carbon–carbon bonds. Retrosynthesis A problem-solving approach that involves breaking down a target molecule into simpler precursor structures. Reagent A substance or compound added to a system to cause a chemical reaction or test for the presence of another substance. Multiple Step Reaction A sequence of chemical transformations where the product of one reaction becomes the reactant for the next. Product Prediction The process of determining the outcome or structure resulting from a given set of reactants and conditions. Carbon–Carbon Bond Formation A key transformation in organic synthesis, often facilitated by organometallic reagents, to build complex molecules. Synthesis The construction of complex chemical compounds from simpler ones, often involving strategic selection of reactions. Practice Problem An exercise designed to reinforce understanding and application of chemical concepts through problem-solving. Final Product The compound obtained at the end of a synthetic sequence, representing the target of the synthesis. Reaction Mechanism A detailed step-by-step description of how reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. Precursor A compound that participates in the chemical reaction sequence leading to the formation of a desired product. Organic Reaction A transformation involving organic molecules, often requiring specific reagents and conditions. Strategic Application The thoughtful selection and use of chemical reactions to efficiently achieve a synthetic goal.
Organometallic Cumulative Practice definitions
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Organometallic Cumulative Practice
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
6 problems
Topic
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Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
2 problems
Topic
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 1 of 3
1 topic 11 problems
Chapter
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 2 of 3
3 topics 10 problems
Chapter
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
Chapter
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