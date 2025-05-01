What type of reactions are being practiced in this lesson involving organometallics? Predict the product and retrosynthesis reactions involving organometallics are being practiced.

What does a multiple step reaction require you to do? It requires you to recall and apply concepts from previous lessons to solve the entire reaction sequence.

In retrosynthesis problems, what is your main goal? The main goal is to determine the reagents needed to synthesize a given final product.

Why is it important to remember previous organic reactions when solving these problems? Because organometallic reactions often involve steps or concepts from earlier organic chemistry topics.

What should you do if you get stuck on a multi-step organometallic reaction? Think back to previous lessons and consider all possible reactions organometallics can undergo.

What is the first set of practice problems focused on? The first set focuses on predicting the products of organometallic reactions.