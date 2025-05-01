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Alpha Carbon The position directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often targeted for the addition of new groups in synthetic reactions. Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, serving as the starting point for various alpha-substitution reactions. Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile in alkylation. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, commonly used as an electrophile in substitution reactions. Acid Chloride A reactive derivative of a carboxylic acid where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom, used for acylation. Enamine A compound formed by the reaction of a secondary amine with a carbonyl in acid, featuring a nitrogen atom adjacent to a double bond. Nucleophile A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out positive centers, such as the alpha carbon in alkylation reactions. Hydrolysis A reaction involving the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water, often used to remove protecting groups like enamines. Dicarbonyl Ester A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by a single carbon, facilitating stable enolate formation for alkylation. Decarboxylation A process that removes a carboxyl group as carbon dioxide, often following hydrolysis in dicarbonyl ester alkylations. Resonance Structure Alternative Lewis structures for a molecule, showing delocalization of electrons, which stabilizes intermediates like enolates. Synthetic Pathway A sequence of chemical reactions designed to construct a target molecule, such as alpha-alkylated carbonyls. Electrophile A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, such as alkyl halides or acid chlorides in alpha-alkylation. Secondary Amine A nitrogen-containing compound with two organic substituents, used to form enamines from carbonyl compounds. SN2 Attack A one-step substitution mechanism where a nucleophile displaces a leaving group, as seen in enolate alkylation.
Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations definitions
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Enolate Alkylation and Acylation
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 1 of 2
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21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 2 of 2
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