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Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations definitions

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  • Alpha Carbon
    The position directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often targeted for the addition of new groups in synthetic reactions.
  • Carbonyl Compound
    A molecule containing a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, serving as the starting point for various alpha-substitution reactions.
  • Enolate
    A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile in alkylation.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, commonly used as an electrophile in substitution reactions.
  • Acid Chloride
    A reactive derivative of a carboxylic acid where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom, used for acylation.
  • Enamine
    A compound formed by the reaction of a secondary amine with a carbonyl in acid, featuring a nitrogen atom adjacent to a double bond.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out positive centers, such as the alpha carbon in alkylation reactions.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction involving the breaking of a bond in a molecule using water, often used to remove protecting groups like enamines.
  • Dicarbonyl Ester
    A molecule containing two carbonyl groups separated by a single carbon, facilitating stable enolate formation for alkylation.
  • Decarboxylation
    A process that removes a carboxyl group as carbon dioxide, often following hydrolysis in dicarbonyl ester alkylations.
  • Resonance Structure
    Alternative Lewis structures for a molecule, showing delocalization of electrons, which stabilizes intermediates like enolates.
  • Synthetic Pathway
    A sequence of chemical reactions designed to construct a target molecule, such as alpha-alkylated carbonyls.
  • Electrophile
    A species that accepts electrons during a reaction, such as alkyl halides or acid chlorides in alpha-alkylation.
  • Secondary Amine
    A nitrogen-containing compound with two organic substituents, used to form enamines from carbonyl compounds.
  • SN2 Attack
    A one-step substitution mechanism where a nucleophile displaces a leaving group, as seen in enolate alkylation.