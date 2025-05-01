Alpha Carbon The position directly adjacent to a carbonyl group, often targeted for the addition of new groups in synthetic reactions.

Carbonyl Compound A molecule containing a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, serving as the starting point for various alpha-substitution reactions.

Enolate A resonance-stabilized anion formed by deprotonation at the alpha position of a carbonyl, acting as a nucleophile in alkylation.

Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, commonly used as an electrophile in substitution reactions.

Acid Chloride A reactive derivative of a carboxylic acid where the hydroxyl group is replaced by a chlorine atom, used for acylation.

Enamine A compound formed by the reaction of a secondary amine with a carbonyl in acid, featuring a nitrogen atom adjacent to a double bond.