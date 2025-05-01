What is the main goal of the three synthetic reactions discussed in the overview? The main goal is to add an R group to the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound.

What is the first method for alpha carbon alkylation called? The first method is called enolate alkylation.

How is an enolate formed in enolate alkylation? An enolate is formed by treating a carbonyl compound with a base.

What type of electrophile does the enolate attack in enolate alkylation? The enolate attacks an alkyl halide.

What is the difference between alkylation and acylation in these reactions? Alkylation adds an R group, while acylation adds a carbonyl group using an acid chloride.

What is the second method for alpha carbon alkylation called? The second method is called enamine alkylation.