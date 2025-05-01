Back
What is the main goal of the three synthetic reactions discussed in the overview? The main goal is to add an R group to the alpha carbon of a carbonyl compound. What is the first method for alpha carbon alkylation called? The first method is called enolate alkylation. How is an enolate formed in enolate alkylation? An enolate is formed by treating a carbonyl compound with a base. What type of electrophile does the enolate attack in enolate alkylation? The enolate attacks an alkyl halide. What is the difference between alkylation and acylation in these reactions? Alkylation adds an R group, while acylation adds a carbonyl group using an acid chloride. What is the second method for alpha carbon alkylation called? The second method is called enamine alkylation. How is an enamine formed? An enamine is formed by reacting a carbonyl compound with a secondary amine in an acid-catalyzed environment. Why are enamines good nucleophiles at the alpha carbon? Enamines have a nucleophilic alpha carbon due to the electron-donating effect of the nitrogen and the double bond. What happens to the nitrogen in the enamine after alkylation or acylation? The nitrogen is removed by hydrolysis in an acid workup step. What is the third method for alpha carbon alkylation discussed in the overview? The third method is dicarbonyl ester alkylation, such as acetoacetic ester alkylation. Where does the enolate form in dicarbonyl ester alkylation? The enolate forms between the two carbonyl groups, where the proton is most acidic. What is the final product after hydrolysis and decarboxylation in dicarbonyl ester alkylation? The final product is an alpha-alkylated carbonyl compound. Why are dicarbonyl esters particularly suitable for enolate formation? They have the most resonance stabilization and the most acidic alpha proton. How are these three reactions related despite being taught in different chapters? They all achieve the same outcome: alkylation or acylation at the alpha carbon of a carbonyl. What is a common feature of the mechanisms for all three alpha-alkylation/acylation methods? All involve nucleophilic attack at the alpha carbon, either by an enolate or an enamine.
Overview of Alpha-Alkylations and Acylations quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Enolate Alkylation and Acylation
24. Enolate Chemistry: Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
5 problems
Topic
Johnny
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 1 of 2
7 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon - Part 2 of 2
5 topics 12 problems
Chapter
Johnny