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Phenol An aromatic compound with a hydroxyl group directly bonded to a benzene ring, capable of oxidation to quinone. Quinone A conjugated six-membered ring with two carbonyl groups positioned either ortho or para to each other. Dichromate A strong oxidizing agent, often used to convert phenol into quinone, with the formula Cr2O7^2-. Cyclohexadienedione A six-carbon ring structure with two double bonds and two ketone groups, another name for quinone. Tertiary Alcohol An alcohol where the hydroxyl-bearing carbon is attached to three other carbons and lacks alpha hydrogens. Alpha Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a functional group, necessary for oxidation in alcohols. 1,4-Quinone A quinone with carbonyl groups located at the para positions on a benzene ring, also called 1,4-benzoquinone. 1,2-Quinone A quinone with carbonyl groups at adjacent positions on a benzene ring, also known as ortho-quinone. Catechol A benzene derivative with two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbons, formed by reduction of 1,2-quinone. Hydroquinone A benzene derivative with hydroxyl groups at the para positions, produced by reduction of 1,4-quinone. Catalytic Hydrogenation A reduction process using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst such as nickel, palladium, or platinum. Tin(II) Chloride A reducing agent, often used with hydrochloric acid, to convert quinones to catechol or hydroquinone. Oxidation A chemical process involving the increase of oxygen or loss of electrons, converting phenol to quinone. Reduction A chemical process involving the gain of electrons or hydrogen, converting quinone to catechol or hydroquinone.
Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones definitions
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