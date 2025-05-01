Phenol An aromatic compound with a hydroxyl group directly bonded to a benzene ring, capable of oxidation to quinone.

Quinone A conjugated six-membered ring with two carbonyl groups positioned either ortho or para to each other.

Dichromate A strong oxidizing agent, often used to convert phenol into quinone, with the formula Cr2O7^2-.

Cyclohexadienedione A six-carbon ring structure with two double bonds and two ketone groups, another name for quinone.

Tertiary Alcohol An alcohol where the hydroxyl-bearing carbon is attached to three other carbons and lacks alpha hydrogens.

Alpha Hydrogen A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a functional group, necessary for oxidation in alcohols.