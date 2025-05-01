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Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones definitions

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  • Phenol
    An aromatic compound with a hydroxyl group directly bonded to a benzene ring, capable of oxidation to quinone.
  • Quinone
    A conjugated six-membered ring with two carbonyl groups positioned either ortho or para to each other.
  • Dichromate
    A strong oxidizing agent, often used to convert phenol into quinone, with the formula Cr2O7^2-.
  • Cyclohexadienedione
    A six-carbon ring structure with two double bonds and two ketone groups, another name for quinone.
  • Tertiary Alcohol
    An alcohol where the hydroxyl-bearing carbon is attached to three other carbons and lacks alpha hydrogens.
  • Alpha Hydrogen
    A hydrogen atom attached to the carbon adjacent to a functional group, necessary for oxidation in alcohols.
  • 1,4-Quinone
    A quinone with carbonyl groups located at the para positions on a benzene ring, also called 1,4-benzoquinone.
  • 1,2-Quinone
    A quinone with carbonyl groups at adjacent positions on a benzene ring, also known as ortho-quinone.
  • Catechol
    A benzene derivative with two hydroxyl groups on adjacent carbons, formed by reduction of 1,2-quinone.
  • Hydroquinone
    A benzene derivative with hydroxyl groups at the para positions, produced by reduction of 1,4-quinone.
  • Catalytic Hydrogenation
    A reduction process using hydrogen gas and a metal catalyst such as nickel, palladium, or platinum.
  • Tin(II) Chloride
    A reducing agent, often used with hydrochloric acid, to convert quinones to catechol or hydroquinone.
  • Oxidation
    A chemical process involving the increase of oxygen or loss of electrons, converting phenol to quinone.
  • Reduction
    A chemical process involving the gain of electrons or hydrogen, converting quinone to catechol or hydroquinone.