Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones Concept 1
everyone. So in this video, let's talk about the oxidation of Phenol into Quinone. Now, Phenol can be oxidized into Quinone in the presence of the strong oxidizing dichromate, which is CR2072-. Now, Quinone itself is a conjugated 6 membered ring that possesses carbonyls that are either 12 or 14 to each other. Now, quinone is also named as cyclo Hexadienedione. So cyclo is a ring, hexa is 6 carbons, diene is 2 double bonds, and dione is 2 carbonyls. Now, if we compare the oxidation of a tertiary alcohol to phenol, remember with tertiary alcohols, there is no alpha hydrogen on this carbon. This is the alpha carbon that possesses the o h. There's no hydrogen on it, so no oxygen can take place, so we would write no reaction. Phenyl though is different, uniquely different. We can oxidize it, creating our quinone. Here we're talking about 14 quinone, which means our carbonyls will be 14 to each other. And what was the other one? And remember, quinone is a diene as well, so we'd have 2 double bonds. This product here is called 14benzoquinone or simply 14quinone. Just remember that tertiary alcohols do not undergo oxidation, but the unique ability of phenyl exists where it can be oxidized. Here, it creates our quinone, which again is a 6 membered ring that's conjugated cause it's double single double. We have 2 carbonyls and 2 double bonds.
Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones Concept 2
Now we know that phenol can be oxidized to quinone. Quino itself can undergo reduction to yield either catechol or hydroquinone. Now, reduction can be accomplished by either using so we're gonna do reduction here. It can be accomplished by Tin 2 Chloride over hydrochloric acid or catalytic hydrogenation. Remember, catalytic hydrogenation is just h two over metal catalyst. Typically, nickel, palladium, or platinum. 1 of these ones. So just choose 1 of the metal catalyst on the bottom. Now, here, if we take a look, we have 12 quinone because remember, quinone, the carbonyls can either align themselves 12 or 14 to each other. If we were to reduce this, it's gonna give us catechol, which is our benzene ring, and we have our 2 o h groups next to each other. So this would be catechol. And then we could oxidize this back into our quinone. Remember, phenol can be oxidized into a quinone here. And so think of catechol as a biphenyl. So it can be oxidized to a quinone as well. Now over here, we have 14benzoquinone or 14quinone. It can be reduced to hydroquinone. Hydroquinone is when the o h groups orient themselves 14 to each other on the benzene ring. And again, this is a biphenyl as well, so you can oxidize it right back to our quinone. Now one thing we should notice here is that both of our phenol and our hydro quinone can be oxidized to 14 quinone. So that's something they share in common. So just remember, these are essentially oxidation reduction reactions where we're able to go from one to the other via either reduction or oxidation.
Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones Example 1
Hey, everyone. So in this example question, it says, beginning from phenol, determine the chemical steps needed to prepare the following compound. Alright. So, here we're starting with phenol and we're trying to make this Diether. Well, if we think about reactions where we can go from an alcohol to an ether, we should think about the Williamson ether synthesis where we would use a strong base to deprotonate our Oh group into a phenoxide ion in this case and then do an s n 2 reaction with an alkyl halide. Now that could help us to make one ether, but here we have 2 ethers. So that tells me I need to find a way to get 2 o h groups onto this benzene that are 14 to each other. And we know that we can do that from what we've learned so far. But what we're going to do here is we're going to first oxidize my phenol into a quinone. So remember, we can oxidize it through the use of our strong oxidizing agent in the form of dichromate. Right. So that'll oxidize this. Here goes our quinone, our 14 quinone. We can then reduce this. We could use Tin 2 Chloride over hydrochloric acid, and that changes it into hydroquinone. Now that I have 2 Oh groups, I can do Williamson ether synthesis twice. So what I could do here is, first, I can use a strong base. So let's say we use KOH and then followed by a alkyl halide. We need 2 carbons. So the o h minus would deprotonate this o h or the other one, making it o negative, and then we do an SN 2 reaction hitting this carbon and kicking out the BR. And we get our first ether. And then since we have another o h, we just do it again. Here, I decide to break them up into steps to show how each individual o h group is converted into an ether group. You could also say kOH to equivalence and then an alkyl halide to equivalence to say that it happens twice so that both o h groups are converted into ethers. So doing that yet again gives us as our final answer our diether. So here goes the 2 ether groups that I've created. Right. So again, we're able to do this by remembering that a phenol can be oxidized into quinone, and then from there, reducing the quinone to hydroquinone, and then using a reaction we've seen in the past by changing an o h group into an ether group by way of the Williamson ether synthesis reaction.
Determine the products made during each of the following steps.
Beginning from phenol, determine the chemical steps needed to prepare the following compound.