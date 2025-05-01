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Oxidation of Phenols to Quinones quiz

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  • What strong oxidizing agent is commonly used to oxidize phenol to quinone?
    Dichromate (Cr2O7^2-) is commonly used to oxidize phenol to quinone.
  • What is the structural feature of quinone regarding its carbonyl groups?
    Quinone has carbonyl groups positioned either 1,2 or 1,4 to each other on a conjugated 6-membered ring.
  • What is another name for quinone based on its structure?
    Quinone is also called cyclohexadienedione, indicating a 6-carbon ring with two double bonds and two carbonyls.
  • Why do tertiary alcohols not undergo oxidation?
    Tertiary alcohols lack alpha hydrogens, so oxidation does not occur and results in no reaction.
  • What is the product formed when phenol is oxidized with dichromate?
    The product is 1,4-benzoquinone, also known as 1,4-quinone.
  • How can quinone be reduced to catechol?
    Quinone can be reduced to catechol using Tin(II) chloride with hydrochloric acid or catalytic hydrogenation.
  • What is the structure of catechol?
    Catechol is a benzene ring with two hydroxyl groups adjacent to each other (1,2 positions).
  • How is hydroquinone formed from quinone?
    Hydroquinone is formed by reducing 1,4-quinone, resulting in hydroxyl groups at the 1,4 positions.
  • What are the typical metal catalysts used in catalytic hydrogenation for quinone reduction?
    Nickel, palladium, or platinum are commonly used as metal catalysts in catalytic hydrogenation.
  • Can catechol be oxidized back to quinone?
    Yes, catechol can be oxidized back to quinone.
  • What is the relationship between phenol, hydroquinone, and 1,4-quinone in terms of oxidation?
    Both phenol and hydroquinone can be oxidized to 1,4-quinone.
  • What is the main difference between catechol and hydroquinone?
    Catechol has hydroxyl groups at the 1,2 positions, while hydroquinone has them at the 1,4 positions on the benzene ring.
  • What type of reactions allow interconversion between phenol, quinone, catechol, and hydroquinone?
    Oxidation and reduction reactions allow interconversion between these compounds.
  • What is the general structure of quinone in terms of conjugation?
    Quinone is a conjugated ring with alternating double and single bonds, two carbonyls, and two double bonds.
  • What is the significance of alpha hydrogens in alcohol oxidation?
    Alpha hydrogens are necessary for alcohol oxidation; their absence in tertiary alcohols prevents oxidation.