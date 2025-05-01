What strong oxidizing agent is commonly used to oxidize phenol to quinone? Dichromate (Cr2O7^2-) is commonly used to oxidize phenol to quinone.

What is the structural feature of quinone regarding its carbonyl groups? Quinone has carbonyl groups positioned either 1,2 or 1,4 to each other on a conjugated 6-membered ring.

What is another name for quinone based on its structure? Quinone is also called cyclohexadienedione, indicating a 6-carbon ring with two double bonds and two carbonyls.

Why do tertiary alcohols not undergo oxidation? Tertiary alcohols lack alpha hydrogens, so oxidation does not occur and results in no reaction.

What is the product formed when phenol is oxidized with dichromate? The product is 1,4-benzoquinone, also known as 1,4-quinone.

How can quinone be reduced to catechol? Quinone can be reduced to catechol using Tin(II) chloride with hydrochloric acid or catalytic hydrogenation.