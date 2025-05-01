Oxidative Cleavage A reaction where double bonds are split into fragments by adding oxygen, typically using hot KMnO4.

Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizing agent that, when heated, slices double bonds, forming new oxygen-containing fragments.

Double Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, susceptible to cleavage by oxidants.

Internal Alkene A double bond flanked by alkyl groups on both sides, leading to ketone formation upon oxidative cleavage.

Terminal Alkene A double bond at the end of a carbon chain with at least one hydrogen, yielding carboxylic acids after cleavage.

Ketone A product formed when both sides of a cleaved double bond are attached to alkyl groups, containing a carbonyl group.