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Oxidative Cleavage A reaction where double bonds are split into fragments by adding oxygen, typically using hot KMnO4. Potassium Permanganate A strong oxidizing agent that, when heated, slices double bonds, forming new oxygen-containing fragments. Double Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, susceptible to cleavage by oxidants. Internal Alkene A double bond flanked by alkyl groups on both sides, leading to ketone formation upon oxidative cleavage. Terminal Alkene A double bond at the end of a carbon chain with at least one hydrogen, yielding carboxylic acids after cleavage. Ketone A product formed when both sides of a cleaved double bond are attached to alkyl groups, containing a carbonyl group. Carboxylic Acid A product formed from a terminal alkene with at least one hydrogen, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group. Carbon Dioxide A fully oxidized, inorganic carbon fragment produced from single-carbon cleavage with two hydrogens. Syn Diol Addition A reaction at low temperatures where KMnO4 adds two hydroxyl groups to the same side of a double bond. Fragment A piece of a molecule generated after the double bond is split during oxidative cleavage. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon substituent attached to a double bond, influencing the product type after cleavage. Hydrogen Atom A determinant for the product type in oxidative cleavage, with its presence or absence guiding product formation. Geometric Consideration The spatial arrangement of atoms, affecting how rings or chains are split and what fragments result. Inorganic Carbon A form of carbon, such as in carbon dioxide, lacking hydrogen and resulting from complete oxidation.
Oxidative Cleavage definitions
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