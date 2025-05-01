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Oxymercuration A method for adding alcohols to double bonds using mercury(II) acetate and water, forming a Markovnikov alcohol without carbocation rearrangement. Demercuration The reduction step where mercury is replaced by hydrogen, typically using sodium borohydride, finalizing alcohol formation. Mercury(II) Acetate A reagent with two acetyl groups attached to mercury, serving as the electrophile in the initial addition to alkenes. Sodium Borohydride A reducing agent that replaces mercury with hydrogen in the final step, completing the transformation to alcohol. Bridged Ion An unstable, three-membered intermediate where mercury connects to two carbons, distributing a positive charge. Mercurinium Ion A specific type of bridged ion formed when mercury bonds to both carbons of a former double bond, creating partial positive charges. Markovnikov Addition A regiochemical outcome where the nucleophile attaches to the more substituted carbon of the double bond. Anti Addition A stereochemical result where new groups added to a double bond end up on opposite sides, or trans to each other. Nucleophile A species, such as water in this reaction, that donates electrons to attack a positively charged or electron-deficient center. Electrophilic Addition A reaction type where an electron-rich double bond attacks an electron-poor species, initiating the mechanism. Carbocation Rearrangement A process absent in this reaction, since no carbocation intermediate forms, ensuring predictable product structure. Alcohol The functional group produced by this reaction, resulting from water's nucleophilic attack on the bridged intermediate. Acetyl Group A functional group attached to mercury in the initial reagent, influencing its electrophilicity. Reduction The chemical process in the second step where mercury is replaced by hydrogen, finalizing the alcohol product. Base A substance, such as NaOH, used in the reduction step to deprotonate water, facilitating alcohol formation.
Oxymercuration definitions
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