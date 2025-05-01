Oxymercuration A method for adding alcohols to double bonds using mercury(II) acetate and water, forming a Markovnikov alcohol without carbocation rearrangement.

Demercuration The reduction step where mercury is replaced by hydrogen, typically using sodium borohydride, finalizing alcohol formation.

Mercury(II) Acetate A reagent with two acetyl groups attached to mercury, serving as the electrophile in the initial addition to alkenes.

Sodium Borohydride A reducing agent that replaces mercury with hydrogen in the final step, completing the transformation to alcohol.

Bridged Ion An unstable, three-membered intermediate where mercury connects to two carbons, distributing a positive charge.

Mercurinium Ion A specific type of bridged ion formed when mercury bonds to both carbons of a former double bond, creating partial positive charges.