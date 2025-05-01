What are the two main reagents used in the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction? The two main reagents are mercury(II) acetate (Hg(OAc)2) and sodium borohydride (NaBH4).

What is the role of water in the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction? Water acts as the nucleophile, attacking the more positively charged carbon of the bridged mercurinium ion.

What type of intermediate is formed during the oxymercuration step? A bridged mercurinium ion intermediate is formed, not a carbocation.

Does the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction follow Markovnikov's rule? Yes, the alcohol adds to the more substituted (Markovnikov) carbon.

Why are there no carbocation rearrangements in oxymercuration-demercuration? There are no carbocations formed, so rearrangements cannot occur.

What is the stereochemistry of the product in oxymercuration-demercuration? The product has anti stereochemistry, meaning the H and OH are added trans to each other.