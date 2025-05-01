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What are the two main reagents used in the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction? The two main reagents are mercury(II) acetate (Hg(OAc)2) and sodium borohydride (NaBH4). What is the role of water in the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction? Water acts as the nucleophile, attacking the more positively charged carbon of the bridged mercurinium ion. What type of intermediate is formed during the oxymercuration step? A bridged mercurinium ion intermediate is formed, not a carbocation. Does the oxymercuration-demercuration reaction follow Markovnikov's rule? Yes, the alcohol adds to the more substituted (Markovnikov) carbon. Why are there no carbocation rearrangements in oxymercuration-demercuration? There are no carbocations formed, so rearrangements cannot occur. What is the stereochemistry of the product in oxymercuration-demercuration? The product has anti stereochemistry, meaning the H and OH are added trans to each other. What does the reduction (demercuration) step accomplish in this reaction? The reduction step replaces the mercury group with a hydrogen atom, completing the formation of the alcohol. What is the function of NaBH4 in the reaction? NaBH4 acts as a reducing agent, removing the mercury and replacing it with hydrogen. How does the double bond interact with mercury(II) acetate in the first step? The double bond attacks the electrophilic mercury, forming a bridged mercurinium ion. Why does water attack the more substituted carbon of the mercurinium ion? The more substituted carbon has greater positive character and is more stable for nucleophilic attack. What happens to the bond angles when the three-membered ring opens? The ring strain is relieved, and the groups added end up on opposite sides (anti addition). Is knowledge of the detailed reduction mechanism required for oxymercuration-demercuration? No, you only need to know that NaBH4 reduces the mercury to hydrogen; the detailed mechanism is not required. What is the general outcome of oxymercuration-demercuration on an alkene? An alcohol is added to the more substituted carbon with anti stereochemistry and no rearrangement. How can you recognize an oxymercuration reaction in a problem? Look for the presence of Hg(OAc)2 and NaBH4 as reagents. What is the significance of anti addition in the context of this reaction? Anti addition means the H and OH are added to opposite sides of the former double bond, resulting in trans products.
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