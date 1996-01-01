Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

10. Addition Reactions

Oxymercuration

Next Topic

This is the second of three ways to add alcohol to a double bond. It is similar to acid-catalyzed hydration in terms of products, but the mechanism is WAY different. 

1

concept

General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0
Content
  • Opening of 3-membered intermediates/molecules always results in anti-addition.

General Reaction:

Content
2

concept

Acid-catalyzed oxymercuration-reduction mechanism

clock
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2

1. Electrophilic Addition

Content

2. Nucleophilic Substitution (SN2)

Content

3. Reduction (demurcuration)

Content
3
Problem

Predict the product of the following reaction.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.