This is the second of three ways to add alcohol to a double bond. It is similar to acid-catalyzed hydration in terms of products, but the mechanism is WAY different.
General properties of oxymercuration-reduction.
General Reaction:
Acid-catalyzed oxymercuration-reduction mechanism
1. Electrophilic Addition
2. Nucleophilic Substitution (SN2)
3. Reduction (demurcuration)
Predict the product of the following reaction.