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Edman Degradation A chemical method for sequencing peptides from the N-terminus by sequentially removing and identifying amino acids. Phenylisothiocyanate A reagent abbreviated as PITC, used to react with the N-terminal amino group during peptide sequencing. N-Terminus The free amino end of a peptide chain where sequencing begins in Edman degradation. Thiourea Derivative An intermediate formed when the N-terminal amino group reacts with PITC during the first step of Edman degradation. Thiazolinone Derivative A cyclic intermediate produced after cyclization and cleavage, prior to rearrangement in Edman degradation. Phenylthiohydantoin A stable product formed after rearrangement, used to identify the cleaved amino acid chromatographically. Nucleophilic Addition A reaction step where the amino group attacks the carbon of PITC, initiating peptide sequencing. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism involved in cyclization, where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon. Proton Transfer A process where a hydrogen ion shifts between atoms, stabilizing intermediates during peptide sequencing. Acidic Hydrolysis A reaction using acid to break bonds, facilitating ring opening and rearrangement in Edman degradation. Chromatographic Characterization A technique used to identify the phenylthiohydantoin derivative and thus the cleaved amino acid. Peptide Chain A sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, subject to sequential cleavage in Edman degradation. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with electron pairs during substitution or elimination steps in the reaction. Tautomerization A rearrangement involving the shift of a hydrogen and a double bond, converting enol-like intermediates to keto forms. Ring Closure A step where a linear intermediate forms a cyclic structure, finalizing the rearrangement in Edman degradation.
Peptide Sequencing: Edman Degradation definitions
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