Edman Degradation A chemical method for sequencing peptides from the N-terminus by sequentially removing and identifying amino acids.

Phenylisothiocyanate A reagent abbreviated as PITC, used to react with the N-terminal amino group during peptide sequencing.

N-Terminus The free amino end of a peptide chain where sequencing begins in Edman degradation.

Thiourea Derivative An intermediate formed when the N-terminal amino group reacts with PITC during the first step of Edman degradation.

Thiazolinone Derivative A cyclic intermediate produced after cyclization and cleavage, prior to rearrangement in Edman degradation.

Phenylthiohydantoin A stable product formed after rearrangement, used to identify the cleaved amino acid chromatographically.