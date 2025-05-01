What is the main reagent used in Edman degradation for peptide sequencing? Phenylisothiocyanate (PITC) is the main reagent used in Edman degradation.

From which end of the peptide does Edman degradation sequence amino acids? Edman degradation sequences peptides from the N-terminal end.

What is the first step in the Edman degradation process? The first step is nucleophilic addition, where the amino group attacks PITC's carbon.

What derivative is formed after the nucleophilic addition in Edman degradation? A thiourea (or urea) derivative is formed after nucleophilic addition.

What happens during the cyclization and cleavage step of Edman degradation? The thiourea derivative cyclizes into a thiazolinone, and the N-terminal amino acid is cleaved from the peptide chain.

How is the thiazolinone derivative converted to a stable product in Edman degradation? Acidic hydrolysis rearranges the thiazolinone to a stable phenylthiohydantoin (PTH) derivative.