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What is the main reagent used in Edman degradation for peptide sequencing? Phenylisothiocyanate (PITC) is the main reagent used in Edman degradation. From which end of the peptide does Edman degradation sequence amino acids? Edman degradation sequences peptides from the N-terminal end. What is the first step in the Edman degradation process? The first step is nucleophilic addition, where the amino group attacks PITC's carbon. What derivative is formed after the nucleophilic addition in Edman degradation? A thiourea (or urea) derivative is formed after nucleophilic addition. What happens during the cyclization and cleavage step of Edman degradation? The thiourea derivative cyclizes into a thiazolinone, and the N-terminal amino acid is cleaved from the peptide chain. How is the thiazolinone derivative converted to a stable product in Edman degradation? Acidic hydrolysis rearranges the thiazolinone to a stable phenylthiohydantoin (PTH) derivative. How is the identity of the cleaved amino acid determined in Edman degradation? The PTH derivative is identified using chromatographic methods. What mechanism is involved in the cyclization step of Edman degradation? Cyclization occurs via a nucleophilic acyl substitution mechanism. What role does proton transfer play in the nucleophilic addition step? Proton transfer neutralizes charges formed during nucleophilic attack, stabilizing the intermediate. What is the purpose of acidic hydrolysis in the rearrangement step? Acidic hydrolysis opens the thiazolinone ring and facilitates rearrangement to the PTH derivative. What are the four steps in the rearrangement of thiazolinone to thiohydantoin? The steps are ring opening, tautomerization, rotation, and ring closure. What type of reaction opens the thiazolinone ring during rearrangement? An acid-catalyzed nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS) hydrolysis reaction opens the ring. What is tautomerization in the context of Edman degradation rearrangement? Tautomerization converts the enol-like form (with SH) to the keto form (with double-bonded S). How is the final cyclic PTH structure formed in Edman degradation? Ring closure occurs via an acid-catalyzed intramolecular NAS reaction, followed by proton transfer and water elimination. Why is Edman degradation important for protein chemistry? It allows sequential identification of amino acids in peptides, helping elucidate protein structure.
Peptide Sequencing: Edman Degradation quiz
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