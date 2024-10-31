Problem Transcript Hey, everyone. So in this practice question it says, bradykinin is an important, yet known peptide with many biological functions. A student performed a series of experiments to determine its structure and obtained the following results. So, it's a complete hydrolysis of the peptide yielded 2 arginines, 2 phenylalanines, 3 prolines, 1 glycine, and 1 serine. Edman degradation produced a PTH-arginine structure. Treatment with carboxypeptidase A did not produce any fragments. Treatment with chymotrypsin produced a pentapeptide and a tripeptide with compositions of proline, serine, and phenylalanine. A tripeptide produced during partial acidic hydrolysis was confirmed to produce proline, glycine, and phenylalanine. Alright. So here, we have our structure. We have all of our amino acids involved. They have to connect together through peptide bonds to make our peptide chain. So, we just have to figure out the order in which we put them. Alright. So first, they tell me that the Edman degradation produced PTH-arginine or arginine, so that has to start it out. We have arginine here. And remember, in this process, we created 2 arginines, so they would go on either end. So we've taken care of these 2 amino acids. Now we have to figure out where the other ones go. It told us that carboxypeptidase A produced no fragments, so we have no change that we know of. It's still arginine on both ends. It then says chymotrypsin created a pentapeptide, a tripeptide which is proline, serine, and, phenylalanine, and then we have arginine. So here we have arginine and still arginine. Remember, chymotrypsin here because we're using that. We know that we'd have a phenylalanine connected to this arginine here. So that takes care of one of these. The other one, we're not exactly sure where that would go. They did say that we created a proline, a serine. Alright. So, remember, we cannot cleave around a proline. And these 3 need to be connected to each other. So in this space here, that's where the 3 of them go. We cannot cleave near a proline, so proline would have to go here in the middle, and serine would have to go here. The other phenylalanine would have to go here as a result because it's connected to this tripeptide. And our pentapeptide, we just have to figure out the way we would connect everything. They're telling me, what do we have left? We've taken out both phenylalanines. We've taken out 1 proline so we have 2 left. We've taken out no glycine. We've taken out a serine. All that's left to draw in are our 2 prolines and 1 glycine. So that's what goes in here. Now, they tell us that we have a tripeptide of proline, glycine, and phenylalanine. What does that tell me? We have arginine here, arginine here, here is our tripeptide, here is the Phenylalanine connected to it. And they're saying that we have another tripeptide which is proline, glycine, and phenylalanine. Here's our Phenylalanine. It has to be the one connected to glycine and then proline. So we've used the proline that we have left and the glycine, meaning we have one more proline left. This is the only open spot, so it has to go here. This will be the sequence of our peptide chain based on the information given to us. Show more