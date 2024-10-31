Hey, everyone. In our discussion of peptide sequencing, we now take a look at the Edman degradation. So in our intro to Edman degradation, we're going to say that it is a chemical method to sequence a peptide from the N-terminal end. And we're going to say it uses Phenylisothiocyanate, which we're going to abbreviate as PITC, as the main reagent. If we take a look here, we have Phenylisothiocyanate, PITC.
So our phenyl here is our Ph. And then we have NCS, this whole thing is our Edman reagent. Now, we're going to say each degradation cycle involves 3 reactions and it cleaves 1 amino acid residue from the peptide chain. We're going to say the 3 steps are nucleophilic addition, then we have cyclization and cleavage, and then we have rearrangement. With step 1 here, we have nucleophilic addition.
So, our PITC, we're just going to say PITC just to make it easier to pronounce, reacts with the N-terminal of our amino group to produce our thiourea or urea derivative. So, if we take a look here, we have our PITC here. We're reacting with this amino group here. In this reaction, we're going to create this structure which is our thiourea derivative. Next, we're going to have cyclization and cleavage.
With this, we're going to say our thiourea derivative cyclizes, and this is important, it cyclizes into a thiazolinone derivative. So here it goes right here. We've cyclized this in step 2. We're going to say the N-terminal amino acid is cleaved from the peptide chain. So the peptide chain is PEP-C.
So, as we can see, it's been cut off. It was here, and now it's cut off during the cyclization process. And then finally, we have here step 3, where we use acidic hydrolysis to undergo rearrangement. So, our thiazolinone derivative rearranges to form a more stable, and we're going to say here, phenylthiohydantoin or PTH derivative. So we have this structure here at the end.
Right. So here, if we're talking about these different forms, we've highlighted them here in the boxes, but here they are in their isolated forms. Our thiourea, our thiazolinone, our thiohydantoin is the structure here. Now, we're going to say that our internal amino acid is identified via chromatographic characterizations of the PTH derivative. Alright.
So we're going to go over questions on how we approach Edman degradation, but this gives us a broad overview of the three steps involved.