Cyanogen Bromide A reagent that cleaves peptide bonds specifically at the carboxyl side of methionine, enabling precise peptide fragmentation.

Partial Hydrolysis A controlled process that breaks peptide chains at specific sites, generating fragments for sequencing analysis.

Peptide Sequencing A method for determining the order of amino acids in a peptide by analyzing fragments produced by selective cleavage.

Methionine An amino acid whose carboxyl side is targeted by cyanogen bromide for selective peptide bond cleavage.

SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks and displaces a leaving group in one concerted step.

Sulfonium Ion An intermediate with a positively charged sulfur atom, formed during the reaction of methionine with cyanogen bromide.