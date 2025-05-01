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Cyanogen Bromide A reagent that cleaves peptide bonds specifically at the carboxyl side of methionine, enabling precise peptide fragmentation. Partial Hydrolysis A controlled process that breaks peptide chains at specific sites, generating fragments for sequencing analysis. Peptide Sequencing A method for determining the order of amino acids in a peptide by analyzing fragments produced by selective cleavage. Methionine An amino acid whose carboxyl side is targeted by cyanogen bromide for selective peptide bond cleavage. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism where a nucleophile attacks and displaces a leaving group in one concerted step. Sulfonium Ion An intermediate with a positively charged sulfur atom, formed during the reaction of methionine with cyanogen bromide. Methylthiocyanate A small molecule released during the cyclization step of cyanogen bromide-mediated peptide cleavage. Five-Membered Ring A cyclic structure formed from methionine during the reaction, crucial for the selective cleavage process. Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis A reaction step where acid facilitates the cleavage of an imine, regenerating a carbonyl and releasing peptide fragments. Imine A functional group with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, formed transiently during the peptide cleavage mechanism. Carboxyl Group A functional group at the end of methionine where cyanogen bromide cleaves the peptide bond. Nucleophilic Substitution A reaction type where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group, central to the mechanism of peptide bond cleavage by cyanogen bromide. Peptide Bond A covalent linkage between amino acids, selectively broken by cyanogen bromide at methionine residues. Enzymatic Specificity The property of a reagent or enzyme to target and cleave peptide bonds at precise amino acid sites. Gamma Carbon The third carbon from the functional group in methionine, involved in the intramolecular cyclization during cleavage.
Peptide Sequencing: Partial Hydrolysis with Cyanogen Bromide definitions
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