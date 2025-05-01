What specific amino acid does cyanogen bromide (BrCN) cleave at in peptide sequencing? Cyanogen bromide specifically cleaves at the carboxyl side of methionine residues in peptides.

What type of reaction initiates the cleavage mechanism of cyanogen bromide with methionine? The mechanism begins with an SN2 nucleophilic attack by the sulfur atom of methionine on the carbon of cyanogen bromide.

What is formed after the sulfur of methionine attacks cyanogen bromide in the first step? A sulfonium ion intermediate is formed after the nucleophilic attack.

What happens to the bromine atom during the first step of the cyanogen bromide reaction? The bromine atom acts as a leaving group and is expelled from the molecule.

What type of reaction occurs in the second step of the cyanogen bromide mechanism? An intramolecular SN2 reaction occurs, where the carbonyl oxygen attacks the gamma carbon.

What is the result of the intramolecular SN2 reaction in the cyanogen bromide mechanism? A five-membered methionine derivative ring is formed.