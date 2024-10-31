Hey everyone. So in this example question, it says, cyanogen bromide was used to cleave an unknown peptide. Propose a possible peptide sequence given the following fragments. And here's a big hint: there are no methionine to methionine peptide bonds.

Right. So since there are no methionine to methionine peptide bonds, that means that these two are not connected. So we can bring down this fragment by itself. And remember that cyanogen bromide cleaves at the carboxyl side, right, the carboxyl group. So here, it was cleaved, so this fragment was separated from something.

What was it separated from? It had to have been this fragment here. Now, at this point, we've connected these two fragments together, but where does this other methionine fragment go? Does it go to the beginning of this peptide sequence or at the end? Remember, we can only cleave on the carboxyl side, so this side here.

If I put it here, it wouldn't work because again I'm cutting the carboxyl side. This fragment would not be able to be by itself. So methionine wasn't on this side. Methionine had to be over here on this side. We cut or cleave the carboxyl side and that's how we want it to be by itself as one of our three fragments.

Right. So here, this represents the sequence, a possible sequence of this peptide chain. So we have methionine followed by this four amino acid fragment, and then followed by this three amino acid fragment. And this will be our final answer.